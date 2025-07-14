Pool-loving dog goes viral for adorably laid-back lifestyle videos in his favorite place

California - Oatmeal the dog is living the dream! There's only one thing this Golden Retriever petfluencer wants to do in the heat of summer: cool off in the pool, and we love to see it.

Oatmeal the dog is living the dream! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adriaandoatmeal

Oatmeal casually floats around in the cool water, visibly relaxed as he enjoys the pool that his owner has set up especially for him!

The Golden Retriever's owner regularly records her four-legged friend's dives on video and then posts them on Instagram.

Oatmeal has now amassed several hundred thousand followers there, and a recent relaxation session in the pool has once again delighted his fans.

"oh to be oatmeal chillin' in his pool on a warm summer's day," reads the onscreen text of the viral video.

"a nap in the Oat Boat is top tier," says the caption.

Oatmeal has indeed made himself comfortable on a floatie – "the Oat Boat" – and treats himself to a relaxing nap in the sun. Other clips show him trying out different kinds of pool toys and floaties, with overwhelmingly cute results.