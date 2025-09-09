Dog gets caught enjoying his favorite forbidden habit in hilarious clip

Georgia - Bear, a Great Pyrenees , lives up to his name with his large stature, but the dog prefers to use his height advantage to sneak in his favorite forbidden hobby – swimming in the pool!

Bear the dog isn't allowed in the pool, but that didn't stop him from swimming! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kubi.farm

"In the pool, he looks more like a polar bear," his owner, Elmina, told Newsweek.

"Bear really does love the pool, it's his favorite daily activity," she explained.

But the giant dog also loves to drink the water, which is dangerous due to the chlorination. His fur can also clog the filters and damage the pump, so Bear isn't allowed in the pool, despite his love for it.

"We even built him his own fresh-water pool that's safe for him, but he insists on sneaking into the big pool whenever he gets the chance," Elmina said.

In a viral TikTok, Bear's rebellious habit was caught on film as the dog swam from one of the forbidden pool to the other, awkwardly paddling along the way.

"He's very determined," his owner said. "We have added things to the gates, but he's such a big boy that he jumps over or somehow manages to open doors himself."