Dog gives owner serious attitude after time apart!

Seattle, Washington - Alicia from Seattle, Washington, was expecting her dog to greet her with a wagging tail when she picked her up from her first-ever stay at a doggie hotel, but the pooch had other ideas!

When this dog was reunited with her owner, she wasn't as pleased as pie. © Screenshot/Instagram/kumainseattle

Excited jumping, barking, and tail-wagging are how most dog owners expect their pets to greet them after separation, and that's usually exactly what they get.

But not for Alicia, as her seven-month-old dog, Shiba Inu, named Kuma, didn't give her the greeting she expected.

After four days at a doggie hotel, Kuma was mad at her owner!

The pup pretended to ignore Alicia in a display of annoyance, as a hysterical Instagram video from the dog's ride home shows.