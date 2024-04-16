Dog gives owner serious attitude after time apart!
Seattle, Washington - Alicia from Seattle, Washington, was expecting her dog to greet her with a wagging tail when she picked her up from her first-ever stay at a doggie hotel, but the pooch had other ideas!
Excited jumping, barking, and tail-wagging are how most dog owners expect their pets to greet them after separation, and that's usually exactly what they get.
But not for Alicia, as her seven-month-old dog, Shiba Inu, named Kuma, didn't give her the greeting she expected.
After four days at a doggie hotel, Kuma was mad at her owner!
The pup pretended to ignore Alicia in a display of annoyance, as a hysterical Instagram video from the dog's ride home shows.
Kuma the dog gives owner cold shoulder for leaving her
Captioned "a little angry," the clip makes Kuma's distaste for time apart quite apparent!
"I didn't expect this reaction," Alicia admitted in an interview with Newsweek.
In the video's comments, many other Shiba Inu owners said their dogs reacted similarly after being separated from their owners.
While Kuma looks like she could be mad at her human forever, dog researchers, as the outlet reported, don't believe that canines can hold grudges.
That said, they think that dogs remember their experiences.
Luckily, Kuma's anger subsided quickly, according to her owner.
"She forgave me as soon as I gave her dinner," Alicia said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kumainseattle