Dog goes full-on Spider-Man in shocking viral video: "Our little ninja"

Rovaniemi, Finland - Myy the Husky dog has been causing a stir on Instagram for her shocking talent of expertly climbing fences!

Myy is one of about a hundred Huskies that live in the Arctic Circle Husky Park in Rovaniemi, Finland – right next to Santa's Village (no joke, it's real.)



Even though the dogs have plenty of room to run around, they have to stay in their kennel from time to time.

But clearly, Myy is not a fan of the arrangement!

In an Instagram video, the furry friend initially jumps up to the fence somewhat awkwardly and leans on it a little.

It doesn't look as if she has a serious chance of scaling the fence, which is several meters high... but then it actually happens!

"Our little ninja," gushes the caption.