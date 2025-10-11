Dog goes mad with power on pet cam while his owners are away: "I’m the man of the house now"

Tank the chaotic dog strutted nonchalantly on the clean kitchen counter – much to the displeasure of his owners, who were watching the whole thing unfold on pet cam!

Before Tank the dog knocked over the camera, it took an amazing close-up of him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tamarasummersx

In a viral video, Tank the French Bulldog strolls onto the kitchen counter and then stomps on top of the expensive glass stove.

"Tank! Get off! Get down!" his owner's voice thundered through the pet cam, which captured the funny scene.

"Get off the counter now! Right, that's it... He's not moving."

However, the cute little dog ignored every command, simply pushed the camera aside, and carried on with his amusing kitchen adventure.

As his dad grumbled about the dog's naughty behavior, his mom could be heard laughing about the pup staring so brazenly into the camera.

The video's caption aptly reads, "Tank letting us know how he feels about the puppy cam."

This doggo's behavior fits his breed perfectly: bulldogs are considered affectionate, cuddly, and loyal, but also stubborn and headstrong.

Many commenters wondered how the little pup had even gotten onto the high countertop all by himself.