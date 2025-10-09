Puppy loses leg in car accident, but wheelchairs are pricey – then hardware store gets bright idea

San Diego, California - When Zeke the rescue dog was hit by a car, one of his legs had to be amputated. Now the one-year-old pup has received a special gift from his pals at the hardware store, and a viral video shows off their impressive handiwork.

When Zeke was hit by a car, one of his legs had to be amputated. Now the one-year-old dog has received a very special surprise from the local hardware store. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@k9bluezeke

Taylor adopted the pup in September, and told Newsweek that his leg had been so badly mangled that the only option was amputation.

At first, Taylor was confident that she could build the otherwise expensive equipment herself for the excitable puppy

She headed to Home Depot to buy PVC pipes and wheels, but her first attempt didn't go too well.

A few days later, she returned to the hardware store and asked some employees for help.

"The Home Depot team jumped in to help me repurpose what I already had, adding their own ideas, tools, and adjustments to make it work," Taylor gushed.

"They reinforced the design, adjusted the angles, and made it sturdier and more practical for Zeke. It turned into a group effort, which made it really special."

The finished result is a white PVC pipe frame to support his body, with a small bar where a leash can be attached.

"People really connected with the story and the generosity of the Home Depot workers," the dog owner explained, adding that the Home Depot team "went above and beyond" on the project. They even found a comfy spot for the dogs to rest and offered them water.

The wheelchair ended up costing Taylor less than $100, and she returned to the store later on with a gift of treats to thank the Home Depot workers for their help.

Keep reading to find out how the dog has adjusted to his new equipment!