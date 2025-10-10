Dog or sheep? This bizarrely cute furry friend conquers hearts with his uncanny charm

UK - When the Brayley family adopted a sheep, they never thought it would behave more like a dog than a barnyard animal!

But that was exactly the case with Moosie, and the cute animal soon had everyone wrapped around its finger with its puppy-like behavior.

Numerous Instagram videos showed the sheep behaving like a lap dog.

He can be seen jumping onto the sofa for cuddles, standing dutifully next to the family dog, waiting patiently for his food, and even being carried around the property by his owner.

"We thought he might get a bit more 'sheep' as he got older… apparently not," they laughed in one post.

"Moosie boy you bring us so much joy and I hope we can still carry you for cuddles when you’re even bigger," the family added.

For their part, commenters were in shock over the adorable string of posts.

"How is that not a dog?!" exclaimed one user while a second insisted, "That’s not a sheep that’s a bayyyybeeeee."