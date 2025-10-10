Dog's reaction to being left home alone caught in heartbreaking pet cam footage: "brb crying"
Scotland, UK - Rachel Kew feared that her one-year-old dog would go wild if left home alone. What the dog lover actually saw when she checked the footage from her pet camera, however, broke her heart.
The pet owner posted footage from the surveillance cam on her TikTok account, in which the Labrador named Bagel can be seen either on the sofa or by the window.
The dog sits there motionless, clearly waiting for his owner without even thinking of doing any naughty acts of home vandalism, as Rachel had initially feared.
And all this despite the fact that Labradors in particular are known to have a pronounced urge for movement!
At the end of the video, you can see the dog's joyful reunion with its owner. Bagel runs towards her warmly, wagging his tail in excitement.
"we can't leave him on his own, he'll wreck the place," reads the onscreen text, in stark juxtaposition to Bagel's actual behavior.
"brb crying," Rachel added in the caption. "never leaving him on his own again."
The dog mom has since given a little more context to the story.
Dog is being trained to stay home – but the process takes time!
"We were advised by our dog trainer to leave him at home for small periods to start with and to build up to one hour," she told Newsweek.
"He’s very much a 'Velcro' dog and is always by my side – he sleeps in our bed and is super spoiled," she added.
To make sure the pooch didn't feel quite so lonely, the Brit and her partner had left the TV on, but made a mistake.
"We had the TV on for him during this time; however our TV was set to a timer which we forgot to switch off so it was only on for five minutes before it switched off and Bagel was looking super sad," she explained.
But apart from that, the 31-year-old works from home, which is why Bagel is never really alone for long.
After these heartbreaking clips, it had better stay that way!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rachelkew_