Dog's reaction to being left home alone caught in heartbreaking pet cam footage: "brb crying"

Scotland, UK - Rachel Kew feared that her one-year-old dog would go wild if left home alone. What the dog lover actually saw when she checked the footage from her pet camera, however, broke her heart.

The pet owner posted footage from the surveillance cam on her TikTok account, in which the Labrador named Bagel can be seen either on the sofa or by the window.

The dog sits there motionless, clearly waiting for his owner without even thinking of doing any naughty acts of home vandalism, as Rachel had initially feared.

And all this despite the fact that Labradors in particular are known to have a pronounced urge for movement!

At the end of the video, you can see the dog's joyful reunion with its owner. Bagel runs towards her warmly, wagging his tail in excitement.

"we can't leave him on his own, he'll wreck the place," reads the onscreen text, in stark juxtaposition to Bagel's actual behavior.

"brb crying," Rachel added in the caption. "never leaving him on his own again."

The dog mom has since given a little more context to the story.

