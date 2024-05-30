Dog goes viral for adorably hipster mullet hairdo

Canada - Biggie the dog has become a small sensation on TikTok as millions of users can't get enough of his mullet hairstyle!

Biggie the dog has become a small sensation on TikTok as millions of users can't get enough of his mullet hairstyle! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thevoicevendor

For decades, the dreaded mullet has bided its time until the cultural moment was just right for a comeback... and that moment is now.

One of the hairdo's victims is a Yorkshire Terrier mix named Biggie who has had to come to terms with the haircut that the groomer gave him for two years now.



At least the look has gained him millions of adoring fans on TikTok!

"I used to have the same cut and Biggie thought we should match," Biggie's owner Jeff Cole told Newsweek.

"We were twinsies for a while and people loved it! After a while I started to look like a creep so I cut mine but Biggie was not having it so he kept it," said the voice actor and podcast producer.

The dogfluencer has recently blown up following a few videos Cole made to show Biggie's fresh post-groomer mullet to his wife.