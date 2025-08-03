Dachshund-Terrier mix portrait: Appearance, personality, and more!

Do you know the cute Dachshund-Terrier mix? You can find a ✓ profile and more about ✓ appearance, ✓ character, and ✓ attitude here.

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Mixed breeds are the most common kinds of dogs. The charming Dachshund-Terrier mix, for example, is very popular! Here's everything you need to know about this lovely breed.

Contents

Dachshund-Terrier mix profile at a glance

The appearance of Dachshund-Terrier mix dogs is very diverse.
The appearance of Dachshund-Terrier mix dogs is very diverse.  © 123RF/thesupe87

Name:

  • Dachshund-Terrier-Mix

  • Terrier-Dachshund-Mix

Origin:

Back it up, pup! Golden Retriever reacts to rap song as TikTok can't stop laughing
Dogs Back it up, pup! Golden Retriever reacts to rap song as TikTok can't stop laughing
Sweet dog loves to make "biscuits" like a cat in viral videos
Dogs Sweet dog loves to make "biscuits" like a cat in viral videos

  • Germany (Dachshund)

  • Great Britain (Terrier)

Height at withers: from 8 to 13 inches

Weight: typically between 12 and 28 pounds

Life expectancy: 14 to 16 years

Coat type: shorthair, longhair, roughhair

Coat color: black, tan, cream, brown, red, merle

Character: self-confident, active, loyal, affectionate, playful, stubborn

Only conditionally suitable for beginners.

What is a Dachshund-Terrier mix?

The Dachshund-Terrier mix or Terrier-Dachshund mix is a cross between a Dachshund and one of the 36 recognized Terrier breeds.

The following Terrier mixes are popular, among others:

  • Dachshund-Yorkshire mix

  • Dachshund-Jack Russell mix

  • Dachshund-Parson-Russell-Terrier

  • Dachshund-Cairn-Terrier

  • Dachshund-West-Highland-Terrier

Terriers are former hunting dogs that, thanks to their size, were also used underground in animal burrows. Their name is derived from the French word for earth ("terre").

Appearance of the Dachshund-Terrier mix

As the Dachshund-Terrier mix is a cross between one of many different Terriers, there is also a great deal of variation in the appearance of the puppies. In addition, they differ not only according to species, but also within a litter.

Size

They are generally small to medium-sized dogs, usually around 8 to 13 inches tall and weighing between 12 and 28 pounds.

Body

Their short legs and long, slim, and muscular bodies are distinctive. Occasionally, the legs can also be longer, as in a Parson Russell Terrier. There is also no uniformity with regard to their eyes, ears, and tails.

Coat and color

The coat of Terrier-Dachshund mixes is dense, short to long, and silky or wiry. It can be black and tan, but also cream, brown, red, or merle.

Characteristics of the Dachshund-Terrier mix personality

Although not all puppies of the two hunting dogs have to conform to the typical characteristics, they still tend to have the following character traits:

  • Courageous and self-confident

  • Active and persistent

  • Lively and eager to move

  • Loyal and affectionate

  • Eager to hunt and playful

  • Protective

  • Stubborn

  • Curious

Thinking about adopting a Dachshund-Terrier mix? Read this first

If you are thinking about getting a Dachshund-Terrier mix, you should do your research in advance. Here are some of the things to consider and bear in mind.

Who is a Dachshund-Terrier mix suitable for?

These active dogs are best suited to equally dynamic people who enjoy being active with their dog.

As the stubborn character and hunting instinct of the Dachshund-Terrier mix can sometimes be very challenging for first-time dog owners, they are also best suited to people who already have some experience in dog training.

Care of the dog breed

As with other dog breeds, nail trimming as well as regular dental and paw care are part of species-appropriate care plans. The extent of necessary grooming depends on the specific coat type of the mixed breed.

In order for a dog to grow up healthy and balanced, early socialization and sufficient exercise are also crucial. In addition to long walks, games – including with interactive toys – and obedience training are important for physical and mental stimulation.

Proper care also includes a balanced diet and regular veterinary examinations.

Health of a Dachshund-Terrier mix

Dachshunds and Terriers are robust dog breeds that generally enjoy good health and a relatively long life expectancy.

Nevertheless, their physique is occasionally associated with health disadvantages: they are prone to back problems and herniated discs. The following health problems are also possible.

  • Heart disease

  • Neurological diseases (e.g. epilepsy)

  • Bone and joint problems

  • Eye problems

  • Dental problems

With good husbandry, nutrition, and care, Dachshund and Terrier mixes live to be around 14 to 16 years old.

FAQ about the Dachshund-Terrier mix

Conclusion

Despite its versatility and variability in appearance, the Dachshund-Terrier mix is generally a spirited, charming, and loyal family member. It is not without reason that it is one of the most popular dog breeds out there!

Cover photo: 123RF/thesupe87

More on Dog Guide: