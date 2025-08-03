Dachshund-Terrier mix portrait: Appearance, personality, and more!

Do you know the cute Dachshund-Terrier mix? You can find a ✓ profile and more about ✓ appearance, ✓ character, and ✓ attitude here.

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Mixed breeds are the most common kinds of dogs. The charming Dachshund-Terrier mix, for example, is very popular! Here's everything you need to know about this lovely breed.

Dachshund-Terrier mix profile at a glance

What is a Dachshund-Terrier mix?

The Dachshund-Terrier mix or Terrier-Dachshund mix is a cross between a Dachshund and one of the 36 recognized Terrier breeds. The following Terrier mixes are popular, among others: Dachshund-Yorkshire mix

Dachshund-Jack Russell mix

Dachshund-Parson-Russell-Terrier

Dachshund-Cairn-Terrier

Dachshund-West-Highland-Terrier

Terriers are former hunting dogs that, thanks to their size, were also used underground in animal burrows. Their name is derived from the French word for earth ("terre").

Appearance of the Dachshund-Terrier mix

As the Dachshund-Terrier mix is a cross between one of many different Terriers, there is also a great deal of variation in the appearance of the puppies. In addition, they differ not only according to species, but also within a litter. Size They are generally small to medium-sized dogs, usually around 8 to 13 inches tall and weighing between 12 and 28 pounds. Body Their short legs and long, slim, and muscular bodies are distinctive. Occasionally, the legs can also be longer, as in a Parson Russell Terrier. There is also no uniformity with regard to their eyes, ears, and tails. Coat and color The coat of Terrier-Dachshund mixes is dense, short to long, and silky or wiry. It can be black and tan, but also cream, brown, red, or merle.

Characteristics of the Dachshund-Terrier mix personality

Although not all puppies of the two hunting dogs have to conform to the typical characteristics, they still tend to have the following character traits: Courageous and self-confident

Active and persistent

Lively and eager to move

Loyal and affectionate

Eager to hunt and playful

Protective

Stubborn

Curious

Thinking about adopting a Dachshund-Terrier mix? Read this first

If you are thinking about getting a Dachshund-Terrier mix, you should do your research in advance. Here are some of the things to consider and bear in mind.

Who is a Dachshund-Terrier mix suitable for?

These active dogs are best suited to equally dynamic people who enjoy being active with their dog. As the stubborn character and hunting instinct of the Dachshund-Terrier mix can sometimes be very challenging for first-time dog owners, they are also best suited to people who already have some experience in dog training.

Care of the dog breed

As with other dog breeds, nail trimming as well as regular dental and paw care are part of species-appropriate care plans. The extent of necessary grooming depends on the specific coat type of the mixed breed. In order for a dog to grow up healthy and balanced, early socialization and sufficient exercise are also crucial. In addition to long walks, games – including with interactive toys – and obedience training are important for physical and mental stimulation. Proper care also includes a balanced diet and regular veterinary examinations.

Health of a Dachshund-Terrier mix

Dachshunds and Terriers are robust dog breeds that generally enjoy good health and a relatively long life expectancy. Nevertheless, their physique is occasionally associated with health disadvantages: they are prone to back problems and herniated discs. The following health problems are also possible. Heart disease

Neurological diseases (e.g. epilepsy)

Bone and joint problems

Eye problems

Dental problems With good husbandry, nutrition, and care, Dachshund and Terrier mixes live to be around 14 to 16 years old.

FAQ about the Dachshund-Terrier mix