Sweet dog loves to make "biscuits" like a cat in viral videos

Malmö, Sweden - This Golden Retriever loves to play with his cuddly toys – but not in the usual doggy way, as a viral video on Instagram shows.

Golden Retriever Nacho plays with his toys more like a little cat than the dog he is! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nacho_thekneadydog

The viral hit begins with a close-up on Nacho the pup looking into the camera.

In a sequence of scenes, the dog can be seen biting his toys – but only to better hold them still as he makes "biscuits" on them like a contented kitty cat.

In an interview with Newsweek, the dog's owner, Lina Nielsen, has now given some background on her seven-year-old pet's unusual habit!

"He first started kneading his toys when he was six months old, and it was just something he'd do when feeling snoozy," she explained.

"Almost like a child using a pacifier."

This behavior continues with Nacho to this day, and he even has a collection of various stuffed animals that have to "come along" when he and his owner go to a restaurant or visit friends.