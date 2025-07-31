Sweet dog loves to make "biscuits" like a cat in viral videos
Malmö, Sweden - This Golden Retriever loves to play with his cuddly toys – but not in the usual doggy way, as a viral video on Instagram shows.
The viral hit begins with a close-up on Nacho the pup looking into the camera.
In a sequence of scenes, the dog can be seen biting his toys – but only to better hold them still as he makes "biscuits" on them like a contented kitty cat.
In an interview with Newsweek, the dog's owner, Lina Nielsen, has now given some background on her seven-year-old pet's unusual habit!
"He first started kneading his toys when he was six months old, and it was just something he'd do when feeling snoozy," she explained.
"Almost like a child using a pacifier."
This behavior continues with Nacho to this day, and he even has a collection of various stuffed animals that have to "come along" when he and his owner go to a restaurant or visit friends.
Now, countless other videos on the little guy's popular social media account show him kneading his various array of stuffed animal toys. No wonder that his account name is "@nacho_thekneadydog!"
