How to clean a dog bed: Wash away stains, fleas, and smell!

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Dirt, hair, and unpleasant odors quickly settle on textiles, which is why you should wash a dog bed regularly to protect the health of dogs and humans in the household. Here's how to do it!

A dog bed must be washed regularly. Naturally, dirt then gets transferred to the bed from their paws and fur. Other mess comes via slobbered-on toys, treats, and food. Urine and vermin can also find their way onto the bed. Germs get inside through the covers. The dirty upholstery is a suitable breeding ground for bacteria, mites, and other parasites. Flea larvae can also hide in the dog bed and later infest a furry friend. To prevent allergies and skin issues, a dog bed should be washed regularly. You can find out how to do this below.

The most important points in brief: Dog beds should be washed approximately every two to four weeks.

Washing removes stains, odors, bacteria, and mites.

Some dog cushions and covers can be washed in the washing machine.

Others should only be cleaned by hand.

Dog bed care also includes air drying, regular vacuuming, and beating.

How often should you clean a dog bed?

How often you need to clean a dog bed depends, among other things, on how often and in what weather a dog spends time outdoors. The time of year, dog breed, coat type, and allergies also play a role. You can tell that cleaning is necessary by signs such as odors and stains, but it is generally advisable to clean every two weeks. More frequent washing is advisable for puppies or sick dogs. If you have a dog that hardly sheds at all, shaking and beating out its dog bed weekly may be sufficient. It should then be washed more thoroughly about once a month. In the event of illness or parasites, a dog bed should be washed immediately.

Preparing the dog bed for washing

In most cases, at least the cover of the dog cushion is easy to wash. © 123RF/tommisch

Before you start deep cleaning, you should first remove coarse dirt. It is helpful to knock out the dog bed outdoors. Dog hair and dirt, such as dry soil, can also be removed using a vacuum cleaner with a small nozzle attachment. Also, check whether the cover is removable and has a zipper. The insert can also be removed from the cover and vacuumed before the actual washing. Fine dog hair can be removed with a lint roller, packing tape, or even by wiping it off with a rubber glove. Textiles that are heavily covered with hair can also be put through a tumble dryer before washing, if available and permitted. However, before doing so, pay attention to the information and care instructions on the washing label.

Before you can wash a dog cushion, you should remove coarse dirt and hair. © 123RF/liudmilachernetska

How can you wash a dog bed without damaging it?

How you can clean a dog bed without damaging it depends on the type of bed, basket, or cushion, and the material it's made out of. Some dog beds can be washed in the washing machine, but hand washing is more suitable for certain textiles.

Wash urine, drool, and other stains from the dog bed

Stubborn stains are pre-treated before washing. You can use mild, hypoallergenic stain removers or enzyme cleaners. These are applied directly according to the instructions and gently rubbed in with a clean cloth. Home remedies such as baking soda and vinegar can also work effectively as a paste or spray against various stains.

Home remedies can help if you want to clean dog beds and get rid of urine stains. © 123rf/serezniy

How to wash a dog bed in the washing machine

If you want to wash covers or a dog blanket, you can do so in the washing machine – provided the care label allows it. Detergent Use a mild, non-toxic detergent without perfume, as is also used for baby clothes. Fabric softener, on the other hand, is not suitable for odor-sensitive animals. Temperature The temperature at which the material should be washed can be seen from the washing symbol on the label. Tips against dog hair In the washing machine, however, dog cushions, beds, and the like should always be washed separately from other laundry to prevent fine dog hair transfer to your own clothes. Certain washing balls are also helpful. Textiles that are not too large can be packed in a laundry net or laundry bag so that dog hair remains in the net during washing and does not spread in the drum.

Some dog bed covers can be washed in the washing machine. © 123RF/thaka1

How to wash a dog bed by hand

If a dog bed does not fit in the washing machine or the material is not suitable for the machine, it should be washed by hand. This includes memory foam inserts, for example. Step 1: Soak the dog bed in a tub of water and mild, odorless soap for about a quarter of an hour Step 2: Gently massage the material in the water to press out any dirt. Depending on the degree of soiling, it may be advisable to replace the dirty water with a clean soap solution in between. Step 3: Finally, rinse the bed thoroughly. Solutions made from water and household remedies such as baking soda or vinegar can also be used to combat odors.

Tip: If your dog bed still stinks after washing, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on the cushion and leave it to work overnight, then vacuum it up completely with a vacuum cleaner.

After washing: Drying the dog cushion

Once the dog bed has been washed and rinsed, it must be left to dry completely; otherwise, mold could form. While many covers can be dried in a tumble dryer, this is rarely possible for upholstery, so look out for the tumble dryer symbol on the label. The quickest way to air-dry textiles is to remove all excess water from the material. You can do this without a spin cycle by carefully squeezing the cushion. However, you should not wring out a dog bed, as this can cause it to lose its shape! Cushions should then be hung up or laid down to dry in a warm, well-ventilated place – outdoors if possible. To prevent discoloration in the long term, avoid placing them in direct sunlight.



By the way: If a dog refuses its dog bed after washing despite odorless detergent, sometimes a dog blanket that has not yet been washed or a worn item of clothing can help. A familiar smell creates familiarity.

Tips for regular maintenance of a dog basket

To prevent soiling, you can dry a dog's paws or clean them a little after walks in damp weather. Even if you brush your dog regularly, less dirt usually ends up in the bed. In addition, a water-repellent bed, protective covers, or training mats can protect puppies or incontinent older dogs from soiling. The latter can be placed directly on the bed or between the filling and the cover. Alternatively, washable underlays such as blankets and towels can protect the dog bed. It is generally a good idea to vacuum or brush a dog bed regularly to prevent stains from building up in the first place.

After playing outside, dirt is brought into the apartment and onto the dog's bed. © 123RF/alexeitm