This dog cries real tears! What's the reason behind it?

Raleigh, North Carolina - Dogs are emotional little dudes, and this footage proves it. Did you know that dogs can actually cry real tears like humans do?

When his owner came into the room holding a tasty snack, Bruno the dog lost every single particle of chill.

A viral video shows that the light brown boxer immediately opens his eyes imploringly in his dad's direction, droops his floppy ears, and raises his eyebrows dramatically.

And why was the pooch so devastated? He wants some of his dad's banana, duh.

His owner had made himself comfortable in front of the dog with the irresistible tropical fruit.

Wouldn't you burst into tears at such a glorious sight? No? Well, you're weird.

To make sure that his owner really did share the treat with him, Bruno used everything at his disposal.

"How are we supposed to say no when he literally cries," asked his owner Hannah in the video post.