Getting a second dog: Planning, tips for first introductions, and more!

Is one dog not enough for you? TAG24 explains what you should likely expect when keeping more than one dog in this handy animal guide.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

Is one dog not enough for you? Perhaps you have already had good experiences as a dog owner, which is why you believe that a second dog means little extra work. However, this is a misconception! TAG24 explains what you should expect when you're expecting to get a new pup.

If you want to get a second dog, there are a few things to bear in mind. © Unsplash/Yuki Dog If things go well with the first dog, it's easy to think about getting a second. Some people see a second dog as an exciting challenge that they hope will bring them twice the love. Keeping more than one dog seems advantageous at first! The dogs can play with each other, communicate, and are not alone when the owners are not at home. Dogs Golden Retriever puppy startles himself after barking for the first time in sweet clip By living together, the animals encourage each other and cope with difficult situations more easily. The pack becomes somewhat larger, which can make many dogs appear more self-confident and secure. If you already have a dog, you have acquired knowledge and experience that can make it easier to train a new dog. As you have to walk your dog every day anyway, it doesn't seem relevant how many dogs are on the leash – but that's a mistake that can be unpleasant for both animals and humans. Learn more in this handy dog guide.

Getting a second dog: What do I need to consider?

If you want to get a second dog, you should first make sure that you can handle the additional load. Consider the following aspects. Time commitment It would be a mistake to think that having a second dog does not mean factoring in taking additional time on – well, everything! With two dogs, pet owners should be prepared to spend triple the amount of time on certain tasks. This is because, for example, each dog needs training on its own, and then they need to spend time together. In most cases, it is not possible to leave the dogs alone together at first. The time required for walking can also double, as it is not always possible to walk both dogs at the same time. If you get a puppy, it will not be able to cover the long distances that the first dog needs to cover. Some dogs also need a lot of attention when out and about to keep them under control. This is difficult to manage with two dogs on the leash. In general, owners should not split the time per day they plan for the dogs, but at least double it. Money

The rising costs of getting another dog should not be underestimated. You will need more dog food, toys, and other equipment for two dogs. The costs for the vet may still be affordable for one dog, but can quickly add up with two. What if both dogs suddenly experience a medical emergency, need an operation, and subsequently require expensive medication? Last but not least, you should bear in mind that traveling with two dogs can also be more expensive, or that you may have to pay for care because none of your family and friends wants to take in two dogs. Keeping two dogs is a major financial burden in the long term. Housing situation The more dogs you have, the larger the premises should be. Not everyone has the capacity to keep more dogs. A second dog means twice as many toys, sleeping places, and equipment. In addition, each dog needs space just for itself, especially at the beginning. It is also important to consider the size of the dogs when they are fully grown when making purchases, buying equipment, and deciding on the size of your own car, for example. If you are renting, you should find out in advance whether the contract and the house association allow you to keep more than one dog. In addition to apartment size and costs, you should also note the opportunities (or lack thereof) for exercise and movement in the surrounding area.

Many dog owners get excited when their pets cuddle with them, but it's a long road to get there. © unsplash/Chewy

Education and hierarchy

The right training style forms the basis for a successful relationship between dog and owner. With two dogs, clear rules become even more important. The dogs influence each other. If the first dog is well-behaved and obedient, then the second dog will probably do the same. If the first dog shows undesirable behaviour and is very resistant, then the second dog will quickly overwhelm you because you have twice the work to train both dogs. Dogs are pack animals, which is why they naturally establish a hierarchy. Ideally, the dog owner occupies the position of pack leader. Dogs need consistent training with clear rules; otherwise, they will resist commands and disregard boundaries. If you don't have your dog under control and constantly have to deal with power games, you shouldn't get a second dog. Responsibility Two dogs mean double responsibility for the animals and the environment. Dog owners have a duty to ensure that other people and animals are not harmed by their dogs. Dogs can quickly get out of control if they are not kept on a leash. With a large number of dogs, good training and obedience are all the more important. Another dog means more effort and work. This starts with preparing food and cleaning the home, includes grooming, depending on the breed, and doesn't just end with additional training sessions. It's difficult to predict what other needs the new dog will have. The decision to get a second dog should not be taken lightly, as it is a far-reaching one. Family planning and career goals should also be taken into account. In the long term, it must be possible to give both dogs plenty of time and equal attention. You should only get a second dog if you are sure that you can meet your needs and those of the first dog in the long term.

If you keep dogs in your home, you should think carefully beforehand about which areas are accessible to your four-legged friends. © unsplash/Chewy

Is a second dog suitable for my current dog?

If you think you can keep a second dog, you should ask yourself whether your current dog is suitable for multiple-dog ownership. Your current dog should at least fulfill the following requirements for the acquisition of a second dog. 1. The dog has a stable character 2. The dog masters the basic commands and is always obedient. 3. The dog shows good social behavior, e.g. it likes to play with others, seeks contact, and is not aggressive. 4. The dog has no serious behavioral problems.

5. The dog can walk well on the leash.

Getting a second dog: Dog breeds

The breed is not the deciding factor when it comes to whether the dogs get along or not. If you want to, you can theoretically keep dogs of different breeds together. If you choose a female dog and a male dog, you should seek advice from your vet about neutering or other options. You should make sure that the dogs complement and balance each other out well in terms of personality, e.g. keeping two insecure dogs or two bold dogs would be a very labor-intensive combination. The characteristics of the respective dog breeds should also be taken into account. If one dog needs a lot of exercise and the other needs to take it easy, then the two should be exercised and kept busy separately. An unfortunate combination would be to keep a husky with a pug, for example. Excessive physical differences can also lead to injuries during play. Some breeds communicate using opposing signals, which could potentially lead to problems. Dog trainers and other experts who know the first dog and its breed well can help to find the right partner.

Second dog and more: Age difference when keeping multiple dogs

Ideally, the first dog is three to four years older than the second dog. © Unsplash/Karl Anderson The age difference can be very important. Raising two puppies or a young dog in puberty and a puppy successfully can be a big challenge, even for dog experts. The recommendations for the age of the first dog when buying a second dog start at one or one and a half years. However, it depends on the dog itself.

The younger dog usually takes its cue from the older dog and uses it as a role model. It can happen that the new dog adopts unwanted but also positive behavior from the old one. Dogs Dog is devastated when he has to leave Grandma's house – but then a happy surprise! Observe the animals and pay attention to who determines the relationship between the dogs. It would be an unfavorable pack dynamic, for example, if the older dog always bossed the younger one around. The dog owners should set the rules. Keeping dogs of the same age can also work. In principle, it is also up to the owners whether the dogs understand each other or see each other as competitors.

Instructions for the first meeting of the dogs

A first meeting of the dogs is usually not enough to know if they're compatible roommates. © Unsplash/Caleb Carl As with most relationships, the same applies to dogs: first get to know each other and then move in together. Sometimes this takes a lot of time, and sometimes you understand each other right from the start. The most important step is that the first meeting of the dogs takes place on neutral ground. The familiar walking routes and the usual play area are unsuitable, as these are part of the old dog's territory, and he may defend it. The first meeting should not be a head-on confrontation, but a walk at a distance. Simply put, both dogs on a leash and off you go, as exercise reduces stress. Each of the dogs needs enough space to keep their distance from the other and watch them from the sidelines. Ideally, the first contact between the dogs should be nose to nose. It is enough to let one dog sniff the other's mark and place his mark over it so that the other dog can smell it. Smell is an essential means of communication for dogs. If the dogs are looking for contact with each other, they will first sniff each other. A first meeting of the dogs is usually not enough. In order to create a good basis for the relationship between the dogs and also to test whether the animals will get along with each other in the long term, they should be given the opportunity to get to know each other more often beforehand.

How to ensure success when a second dog first moves in

Ideally, dog owners should take two or more weeks off work when the second dog moves in. Initially, it is not recommended to leave the dogs alone together. If there are major conflicts between the dogs, you should always be able to intervene in an emergency. For a successful start, it is best to pick up the second dog together with the first and go for a long walk together in a neutral environment. Afterwards, both dogs should be taken to their new home at the same time. If you want to prevent the old dog from defending its territory, there should be no toys, chewing bones, or similar items lying around. No resources should be freely available. Dog owners should bear in mind that they themselves and their attention are also a resource for the dog. Blankets, pads, and other textiles should be washed beforehand so that the home is as odorless as possible. Sleeping places, blankets, toys, food bowls, and other dog utensils are needed at least in duplicate to prevent jealousy and competition. The new dog, in particular, needs a place to retreat to in the beginning, where it can be safe from the other dog. It also makes sense to feed the dogs separately or at a sufficient distance from each other at the beginning. Dog owners should consider in advance what behavior they tolerate in their dog that could be annoying with two dogs. With two dogs in bed, things can get very crowded. Unwanted behavior should be trained out of the old dog weeks before the new dog moves in. This training prevents the old dog from associating the new dog with the loss of privileges. If you wish, you can also positively reinforce the presence of the new dog for the old dog. One possibility would be to give him a special treat or play a game exclusively when the new dog is present.

If you give the dogs enough time, they can become inseparable friends. © Unsplash/Kojirou Sasaki

What to expect when introducing a second dog to the home

It will be unavoidable that the dogs will fight. These scuffles are important to determine the hierarchy and test boundaries. If dog owners were to intervene in every conflict, the arguments would never end. Giving the dogs time and not forcing them to interact, such as forced cuddling, relaxes the overall situation immensely. The old dog can also keep a few privileges, but he should not be given preference. If intervention is necessary in extreme conflicts, it is helpful to find the cause and train the dogs in a targeted manner. Although leash distributors or leashes for several dogs are commercially available, it is advisable to walk the dogs separately. Their pace, interests, and ability to perform usually differ too much. You also have little control over the individual dogs with a leash, which can be a real problem, especially with larger dogs. If the dogs are too different, it is best to walk them separately. Training plays an important part in exercising the dogs and in their respective bond with their owners. Dog owners should structure the training according to the breed, ability, and age of the dog. If it is a puppy, it usually still has to learn everything. As you may be spoiled by the obedience and progress of the first dog, the first "sit" of the new dog does not exactly send you into euphoria. However, there is no point in comparing the dogs. It is best to carry out the training with each dog separately and for one session together. During the time together, it is a good idea to practise impulse control and strengthen the owner's role as the dominant pack leader. At this point, it should be noted that the name is an important tool for differentiation. If the dog knows its name, then commands can be given more specifically. Despite all the excitement, owners should remain calm, as the tension will be transferred to the animals. A lot of time and patience is needed to avoid unnecessary stress. If owners and dogs remain relaxed, a harmonious relationship can develop.

Once the hierarchy between the dogs has been clarified, nothing stands in the way of a peaceful relationship. © Unsplash/Gulyás Bianka