Dog owner has the funniest trick to get his Golden Retriever using a harness leash

Atlanta, Georgia - Most dogs can't wait for their next walk! Not Moose the Golden Retriever, though, and it's because he's not feeling the new leash. Here's how his owners tried to fix that.

Golden Retriever Moose is surprised that he suddenly has to stay in the house. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@asillygoldenmoose

Moose was asked to put on a harness, which he instantly hated. Then his owner got a clever idea...

The clip has been going viral on Instagram since the beginning of this week, showing the Golden Retriever sitting at home – notably harness-less.

His owner then employs a psychological trick: he simply puts the harness on a large stuffed dog and walks it to the front door!

Moose is immediately confused and follows his dad curiously, but the man asks his furry friend to stay in the house because he is now going out with the stuffed dog.

Reverse psychology at its best with a splash of jealousy. The ruse is perfect.

Moose runs up and down, not knowing what is going on. As he knows that his mom is filming him, the dog also looks questioningly in her direction.

Then comes part two of the mind games!