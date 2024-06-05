Unhealthiest dog breeds: The dogs with the most health problems

Some dog breeds suffer from diseases and malformations that others never have to worry about. These are some of the most unhealthy dog breeds in the world.

By Sonja Hollaender, Evan Williams

From breathing difficulties to hip pain and heart problems, many pedigree dogs suffer from pain and health issues that restrict their ability to live a long and happy life.



Varieties of bulldogs are considered to be significantly unhealthy dogs. © Unsplash/Samuel Charron While most dog breeds live long and happy lives, there are a few that suffer more than all the others. Often the result of selective dog breeding, these unhealthy dogs need to be cared for more than most, and deserve all of our respect and understanding. Yet, to some, even the act of adopting one of these darling doggos is unethical.

World's most unhealthiest dog breeds: Top 3

From various genetic risks to physical deformations and bodies weakened by breeding, these three dogs are relatively common yet more unhealthy than most others. They might be beautiful little creatures, but to many they are considered unethical dog breeds that should never be purchased from a dog breeder. Instead, if you choose to adopt one of these creatures, it's best to get it from a dog shelter and not support the industry.

Bulldogs often have trouble breeding due to a genetic condition. © Unsplash/Sébastien L.

3. Bulldogs

Almost everyone has heard a bulldog wheeze, the French bulldog being especially famous for its constant grunting. This is due to a genetic issue that sees their airways blocked up by the shape of their faces and the sagging on their skin. As we detail in our deep-dive on French bulldogs, these darling doggos suffer a lot due to their various health issues and need to be looked after carefully when adopted. If you have a bulldog you can expect many trips to the veterinarian.

2. Chihuahuas

Chihuahuas often suffer from inflamed eyes and various other health problems. © Unsplash/Sharon McCutcheon Due to the fact that the chihuahuas bulging eyes are less protected, they tend to become inflamed. This impacts on their eyesight and causes them a lot of distress, and can even lead to further health issues. Chihuahuas also suffers from heart problems, sinus growths, an open skullcap (blows to the head can be fatal), breathing difficulties and joint problems. As we detail in our chihuahua-in-profile, while this is a well-loved dog breed, it is not one that comes without its risks.

1. Corgis

Corgis suffer due to their overly short legs. © Unsplash/Fatty Corgi Corgis are an incredibly trendy and iconic dog breed, but are unfortunately affected by physical problems. The combination of extremely short legs with a long back often leads to problems - similar to the dachshund. This can cause serious back pain and discomfort over the years, as well as hip problems as they age. They also suffer from restricted mobility and, while considered agile and active on the ground, climbing stairs, jumping on the sofa, or simply getting up after a fall can become a great challenge.

Even otherwise healthy dog breeds like German shepherds can become unhealthy if not treated correctly. © Unsplash/Katelyn MacMillan

How to keep your dogs healthy

You can't just rely on your dog's breed to keep it healthy, though. While it's certainly a factor, there are many reasons why a dog might get unhealthy, and the vast majority of them come down to how they are treated by their owners. If you want to keep your dog as health as possible, there are a few basic things that you should make sure to do. Simple tips and tricks for looking after your dog and keeping it healthy: Regular vet visits: Make sure that you get your dog regular treatment and checkups at the veterinarian. Remember that you are not a medical professional and also urge on the side of being overly cautious when you think something might be wrong.

Make sure that you get your dog regular treatment and checkups at the veterinarian. Remember that you are not a medical professional and also urge on the side of being overly cautious when you think something might be wrong. Dental treatment: Your dog's teeth are incredibly important, but often get overlooked. Make sure to feed your dog dental chews regularly, to keep their teeth healthy, and use plenty of dental wipes. Similar to the vet, keep your dog's teeth regularly checked up on by the doggy dentist.

Your dog's teeth are incredibly important, but often get overlooked. Make sure to feed your dog dental chews regularly, to keep their teeth healthy, and use plenty of dental wipes. Similar to the vet, keep your dog's teeth regularly checked up on by the doggy dentist. Keep it comfortable: Dogs are very prone to joint issues and things like arthritis. As a result, they need to be provided with plenty of comfortable places to lie down. Keep your floors carpeted, get a good dog bed, and plenty of doggy pillows and blankets.

Dogs are very prone to joint issues and things like arthritis. As a result, they need to be provided with plenty of comfortable places to lie down. Keep your floors carpeted, get a good dog bed, and plenty of doggy pillows and blankets. Good food: Keep your dog healthy with a good quality and balanced diet that has been directly negotiated and designed by your veterinarian.

Keep your dog healthy with a good quality and balanced diet that has been directly negotiated and designed by your veterinarian. Keep things groomed: Make sure to regularly brush your dog, clip its nails whenever they get too long, and use dog grooming gear that will keep your perfect pooch spick and span.