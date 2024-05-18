The top 10 best low-maintenance dog breeds

Dogs can be a lot of work, and incredibly time intensive. As a result, to many a low-maintenance dog breed is the only way to make doggy adoption feasible.

By Evan Williams

Owning a dog is a lot of work – they need regular walks, training, and a lot of attention. But you don't have to put off adopting just because you lack the time and energy! With a low-maintenance dog breed, you can get the best of both worlds.

A low maintenance dog breed is perfect for family live and busy workers. © Collage: Unsplash/Courtney Mihaka/Katie Bernotsky/Helena Lopes Different dogs have different personalities, and some breeds are definitely more demanding on their humans than others. For those looking for a dog that doesn't require too much time and work, a low-maintenance breed is the perfect choice. While every pet will still need plenty of love and attention, these pooches are independent and easy-going, making life as an owner much easier. Dogs Lonely puppy caught on home surveillance camera breaks hearts on TikTok! TAG24's dog guide has 10 breeds that will be a breeze to look after!

What dog breeds are low maintenance? Top 10

A low-maintenance dog breed is one that won't require you to dedicate too much time and money to training and care. In general, these are dogs who can be left to their own devices a lot of the time and won't constantly require your attention and supervision. That doesn't, however, mean that a low-maintenance dog won't get separation anxiety. These canine companions are simply less likely to stress you out. As a result, they are often breeds more suitable for family life and children.

Please note: "Low-maintenance" doesn't mean "no" maintenance! You still need to walk, feed, and train your dog.

Chihuahuas are controversial, but low maintenance, doggos. © Unsplash/Herbert Goetsch

10. Chihuahua

While the Chihuahua might be loud and a little bit annoying to some, these petite pooches are easy to look after and manage on account of their size. The Chihuahua is a dog often misunderstood in terms of its behavior. Sure, they can be loud and yappy, but these little dudes rarely get themselves into trouble and are relatively chill – as a result, the chihuahua is a great low-maintenance dog breed.

9. French bulldog

If there's any small dog worth adopting for its calmness and quirkiness, it's the French bulldog. © Unsplash/Hendrik Kespohl French bulldogs are beautiful animals with a fascinating history, which you can find out more about in our profile. Tiny and easily handled, these gentle creatures are unlikely to present any threat to anyone, big or small. The French bulldog is safe, happy, and a curious creature that requires very little maintenance. To make matters even better, they will constantly try to impress their owners and get themselves some cuddles.

8. Brussels griffon

Brussels griffons are calms and easy-going doggos, and not too big either. © imago/ITAR-TASS A strange breed that's relatively unknown compared to most other entries on this list, the Brussels griffon is a fluffy low-maintenance dog breed that'll keep you feeling relaxed, while impressing with their quirk appearance. Full of personality and fun, it's hard to find a potential pet so ready to please and keen for cuddles.

7. Poodle

Poodles are curly-haired and incredibly sweet doggos. © Unsplash/Nick Fewings Famous for its curls, the poodle is also known for its status as a competition dog. But these little dudes should not be mistaken as difficult or complicated to look after just because they are constantly fussed over on TV. Poodles are friendly, soft, and happy low-maintenance dogs that are great for the whole family.

6. Dachshund

The dachshund is a famous, popular and easy to look after dog breed. © Unsplash/Henry Lai There are very few dogs that even come close to the fame and recognition afforded to the "sausage dog." With tiny little legs that barely reach a few inches off the ground, they can't move very fast and are highly reliant on their humans, making them a bit clingy but also incredibly easy to handle. Dachshunds are beloved for a reason, in large part their personalities and cuteness, but part of that reason is how easy to look after they can be.

5. Pug

Pugs are strange and sweet, but don't require much effort to look after. © Unsplash/charlesdeluvio Pugs are some of the most distinctive-looking dog breeds out there. With giant bulbous eyes that are way out of proportion with the rest of their head, and a shrunken nose hidden about an upside-down smile, these little dudes are incredibly sweet – despite the many health issues they struggle through. Happy and friendly, the pug is one of the most low-maintenance dogs out there, and also one of the cutest.

4. Mastiff

Mastiffs are large dogs, but incredibly easy to look after. © Unsplash/Vanessa Serpas The mastiff might be big, but they are actually some of the chillest dogs around. With big bones and lumbering chins, these big friendly giants are unbelievably mellow and want nothing more than to chill out with you on the couch on a cold night. Of course, they still need their exercise, but mastiffs will be delighted to just hang out whatever you're doing.

3. Labrador retriever

Labrador retrievers are beloved for a reason - and great for families with children! © Unsplash/Noémi Macavei-Katócz With their iconic golden fur and incredibly happy personalities, the Labrador retriever is up there with the golden retriever in terms of popularity. Never to be seen without a lolling tongue hanging out of a gaping mouth, these handsome hounds are among the most wonderful pets, and perfectly safe for a family with kids. The fact that they're also low-maintenance just adds to the charm.

2. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Few dogs are as sweet and loving as the Cavalier King Charles spaniel. © Unsplash/Geoff Oliver Floppy in appearance and floppy by nature, the cavalier King Charles spaniel wants nothing more than to eat, nap, and spend time with its beloved humans. They are safe, friendly, quirky, happy, and entertaining – as well as irresistibly cute. Anyone looking for a four-legged friend that fits perfectly into any family and setting can't do much better than opting for the cavalier King Charles spaniel!

1. Golden retriever

The golden retriever is the king of all dog breeds, and significantly low maintenance. © Unsplash/Olga Andreyanova Is there anything to say about the golden retriever that hasn't already been said? We doubt it, but it's still worth repeating that the golden retriever is undisputable the greatest low-maintenance dog breed in the world. In fact, this famous breed can claim to top most lists when it comes to the perfect dog. Loving, intelligent, easy-going, and loyal, they are simply the best.