Top 10 most unique dog breeds in the world

While every dog breed is special in its own right, there are some out there more interesting than all others. These are the most unique dog breeds in the world!

By Clara Danneberg, Evan Williams

While everyone could recognize the likes of the Golden Retriever or Dachshund, very few would be able to point at the Otterhound and know what it is. These are the top ten most unique dog breeds in the world!

Dog breeds like the New Guinea singing dog are truly unusual and unique. © 123RF/Auborddulac Every dog breed has its own set of special characteristics, each of which needs to be taken into account when caring for or training them. Many more unique dog breeds – like the New Guinea singing dog – are rarely kept as pets and, indeed, remain largely unknown by dog lovers around the world. It's time to bring attention to these beautiful beasties and show them some love! These ten dog breeds are so interesting yet unknown that they need to be given a spotlight. They are our picks for the top ten most unique dog breeds in the world, and they're certainly something special!

What are the world's most unique dog breeds?

For a dog to be considered unique, it doesn't necessarily need to be rare. It simply needs to be a dog breed that is unusual and strange in some way or another. That could be in its physical characteristics, its personality and habits, or even its history and circumstance. Ultimately, if there is no other dog quite like it, then a particular breed can qualify for this list! These are our top ten favorite unique dog breeds. We may have missed a few, and you may disagree with us on others, but on one thing we can all be certain of: these are certainly an extraordinary bunch.

Often mistaken for a crossbreed, the Norwegian Lundehund is a truly remarkable doggo that looks a bit like a fox in appearance. © 123RF/capturelight

10. Norwegian Lundehund

Often mistaken for a crossbreed, the Norwegian Lundehund is a truly remarkable doggo that looks a bit like a fox in appearance. Originally bred to hunt puffin birds, these dogs are extraordinarily athletic and remarkably flexible which allows them to turn their front legs 90 degrees to the side. The Norwegian foxhound is particularly unique nowadays as there are only five animals left out there, putting them on the edge of extinction.

9. Otterhound

Otterhound dogs are tireless creatures that need a lot of attention and exercise. © 123RF/Madrabothair The Otterhound is a specialized hunting dog that was specifically bred for the hunting of – you guessed it – otters. In the 19th century, otters were often hunted for their fur and meat, making a need for dogs who could swim well and move quickly through water. Due to the fact that otter hunting is no longer really a thing, these friendly, child-loving, and cheerful doggos are not common anymore and are certainly no longer specifically-bred.

8. Arabian greyhound

Also known as the Sloughi, the Arabian Greyhound is a truly valuable companion. © 123RF/sarosa Arabian Greyhounds are known for being noble, graceful, and remarkably stylish. An incredibly old dog breed that originates from North Africa, they were originally bred to accompany hunters in the desert and are as a result very slim and streamlined in their body, with a long neck and elegant head. Often very melancholic and sad, these dogs are only ever suitable for families that are very active and have a fixed social environment.

7. New Guinea singing dog

It is unusual to keep the New Guinea singing dog as a pet. © 123RF/Aussieflash One of the most unique dogs in the world, the New Guinea singing dog is famous for its musical howl and its beautiful fur. Often referred to as the New Guinea dingo (a reference to the Australian dingo), these pups are a wild and native species only found on the island nation of New Guinea. That being said, they are known to have entered people's homes and become beloved pets.

6. Turkish Pointer

The Turkish Pointer is an unusual but incredibly adorable dog breed. © imago/imagebroker Famous for their iconic tails and interesting noses, the Turkish Pointer is a relatively normal dog that has simply gone unknown for many years. Bred for hunting partridges, this rare dog breed is yet to be internationally recognized and is illegal to breed in several countries due to genetic defects that cause its nasal bone to split. If you decide to adopt one, prepare yourself for an active dog that needs a lot of attention and exercise.

5. Mudi

Mudis are extraordinarily independent animals. © 123RF/Ovanes81 Mudis are very rarely found outside of Hungary, where they're actually pretty popular and well-loved. These medium-sized dogs are incredibly watchful as they were bred to herd sheep, cattle, and even horses. Robust, sleek, lean, intelligent, and endlessly independent, they desperately need to be well-trained in a domestic setting. The Mudi barks a lot and needs a lot of attention, so be ready for that if you're thinking of adopting one!

4. Canaan Dog

You need to be prepared to be considered an equal if you have a Canaan Dog. © 123RF/Packshot The Canaan Dog is one of the oldest dog breeds in the world, and also one of the most unique. This dog breed belongs to a group of dogs that have lived in the vicinity of humans for thousands of years throughout dog history. They seem perfectly adapted for domestic life but don't get them wrong, these are unpredictable hounds that need to be looked after carefully. They are independent, intelligent, skeptical, and incredibly alert – so beware!

3. Caucasian Shepherd Dog

The Caucasian Shepherd Dog is funny-looking, but ridiculously friendly and full of character! © 123RF/Aleksander2020 The Caucasian Shepherd Dog looks a lot like a bear, but we can assure you that it is nowhere near as aggressive! Instead, these huge and fluffy creatures are endlessly cuddly and beloved across many of the former USSR. Especially popular in the Caucasus region, there are few dogs that even come close to being as unique as these animals. Their intense loveability stands in contrast to their innate aggression and ability to fight off even wolves and bears.

2. Swedish cow dog

The Swedish cow dog is an incredibly quirky and odd creature. © 123RF/capturelight Resembling an extra fluffy Dachshund, the Swedish cow dog – aka the Swedish Vallhund – is one of the strangest and quirkiest dog breeds in the world. With tiny short legs, these dogs sport incredibly flexible ears, a near-nonexistent tail, and an ever-fetching smile. They were originally bred as herding dogs and rat catchers, but are now quite rare despite being full of energy and, overall, just a lot of fun!

1. Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog

Complete with the spots of a leopard, these are some seriously unique dogs. © 123RF/Alekta Famous for its leopard-like spots, the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog is unlike any other breed. Extremely rare in Europe and mostly found in the continental United States, these puppers come in a variety of color variations and patterns. In general, their coats are never more than 70% white. These dogs are famous for working in agriculture, driving off herds of wild boar and raccoons. As a result, they're known for being incredibly independent, athletic, and enduring.

Unique dog breeds are great for an adventurous owner