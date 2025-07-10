Dogs' "first kiss" caught on camera, and viewers are rolling with laughter!
California - The first "kiss" between these two Golden Retriever dogs was anything but romantic. In fact, it was downright hilarious!
Most people's first kisses are very different from what Hollywood movies make them out to be.
Especially when you're young, you're still a bit awkward!
According to one bemused dog owner, her pups had their "first kiss" recently.
But when Gamja the dog tries to lick the other one, it happens!
The younger and inexperienced dog Chip bites Gamja's tongue, whereupon the poor recipient recoils in horror and casts a sideways glance at his filming owner.
In her footage, Gamja appears to be reprimanding the clumsy Chip by repeatedly bopping him in the mouth with his paw.
"First kisses are not romantic are they," reads the video caption.
Commenters laugh at doggy makeout sesh gone wrong
Commenters jumped in to give their two cents on the hysterical video!
"That disappointed side eye," wrote one as another joked, "She too freaky for him."
A third user added that the two dogs have a "better love life then me."
"Please give them some privacy," laughs another.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gamjamypotato