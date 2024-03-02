Best toy dog breeds: Top 10

Tiny toy dog breeds are some of the cutest and sweetest little dudes around. Out of all the toy dog breeds in the world, though, which ones are the best?

By Evan Williams

A toy dog is much like what its name suggests - a dog so cute, cuddly, and friendly that it's perfect for playing with the little ones and even more perfect to pet. But which toy dog breeds are the best?

Toy dog breeds are adorable little dudes and incredibly convenient. © Collage: IMAGO/Pond5 Images & Unsplash/Harvey McKellar Out of the many dog breeds on the market right now, big and small, round and long, the mirth of a mutt so small that it'll fit into someone's handbag is certainly something to appreciate. Toy dog breeds are perfect for families, apartment dwellers, and those of us who want an easy and long-living pet that'll save us from heartbreak for at least fifteen years. So, it's time to take a dive and present you with a guide on which toy dog breeds are truly the best. Are you looking for a fluffy and happy little dude? Look no further than these top ten cutest and sweetest toy dog breeds.

Top 10 best toy dog breeds

There are so many extraordinary dogs in the world, in all different shapes and sizes, but to many, the idea of a toy dog is not only appealing but the only adoption option available to them. If you live in a small New York apartment, for example, you can hardly adopt a Tibetan mastiff. So, these ten toy dog breeds are about more than just looks and love; they're about respect for the little doggos that provide joy to those of us who can't get ourselves one that's big and brawny.

The Yorkshire terrier is one of the most controversial, yet popular, toy dog breeds. © Unsplash/Crystal Tubes

10. Yorkshire terrier

These little dudes, often referred to lovingly as "Yorkies" are the pinnacle of designer toy dogs. Rather unattractive if left ungroomed, to the wanting eye, a Yorkshire terrier can easily be a tiny little creature with the potential to not only do big things but win big money as well. If you are simply looking for a pet, though, the Yorkie is somewhat different. Yappy, loud, and in need of constant grooming, the Yorkshire terrier is a toy dog to keep an eye on, but be careful about adopting.

9. Shih tzu

Shih Tzus are cute little dudes with big personalities. © Unsplash/Edson Torres One of the cuter doggos on this list, the Shih Tzu is quite a famous toy dog breed, both among casual owners and those who want designer dogs. A queen among groomable pooches, the shih tzu originates from Tibet and holds many similarities to the Pekingese and even the lesser-known Lhasa Apso. A highly independent dog, the Shih Tzu is not the best choice for families as they are extremely hard to train and rather disobedient.

8. French bulldog

They might have trouble breathing, but boy, is the French bulldog cute! © Unsplash/Calvin Ma While bulldogs have been getting a bad rap of late (largely on account of the whole XL bully fiasco), the French bulldog is a toy dog breed that very few could level any criticism towards. Instead, pity should be the operative word when discussing these tiny little dudes. Similarly to the pug, the shape of the French bulldog's face causes serious breathing difficulty, making it a rather unethical dog breed. Still, it's a cute and kind little toy dog – and one that'll integrate well into its new family.

7. Miniature pinscher

The miniature pinscher certainly lives up to the first half of its name. © Unsplash/Alexander Gray A classic German dog breed, the miniature pinscher or "mini pin" is a tiny little doggo that resembles your standard pinscher breed but obviously much smaller. Similar in many ways to the dachshund or even the greyhound (though, again, smaller), these little dudes are often quite yappy and over-excited but can be incredibly sweet and loving pets that will stick by your side through black and blue.

6. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel is possibly the cutest and sweetest toy dog on this list. © Unsplash/Izabelly Marques There are few dog breeds, let alone toy dog breeds, more loving and gentle than the Cavalier King Charles spaniel. Indeed, it could be said that this is the ultimate choice for any family looking to get a small-medium doggo for their family and home. Perfect for houses or apartments, these dogs are safe for kids, outrageously caring, and so cute that you'll be tearing your hair out just to get home from work and give your darling doggo a snuggle.

5. Pug

Pugs are tiny, slightly ugly, and endlessly friendly little toy doggos. © Unsplash/Rebecca Campbell One of the ugliest yet cutest breeds in the world, the pug is a toy dog worthy of not only respect, but a page in the history books. While they suffer from the same affliction many bulldogs also have to deal with, the pug will live a long life despite its issues and, while strange and funny-looking, will constantly want to be at your side, showing you love, attention, and a hunger for food that few animals could even come close to competing with.

4. Chihuahua

While many aren't chihuahua fans, others can't get enough of these yappy little dudes. © Unsplash/Angelina Litvin Let's be real for a minute: there really is no other dog breed more controversial or commonly disliked than the chihuahua. They are small, incredibly loud, often quite aggressive and irritating, and hardly the prettiest pooch in the yard. Yet, these tiny little toy dogs are also ridiculously sweet, ridiculously loyal, and will commonly stick by your side for as long as twenty years. Are there more likable dog breeds out there than the chihuahua? Sure, but few will have such an eclectic personality.

3. Bolognese

The bolognese doggo makes for more than just a good meal. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images A faithful Italian companion like no other, the Bolognese is a toy dog to not only remember but to keep. Likely to live around 15 years, the Bolognese is relatively affectionate and quite good with both children and other dogs while posing very little challenge or difficulties to a prospective owner. They are worth paying attention to, even if only for that forehead fluff that's so iconic, adorable, and endlessly huggable. There are genuinely very few doggos that compare to these tiny little darlings.

2. Bichon frisé

They might not be the tiniest, but the Bichon frisé are certainly some of the cutest. © IMAGO/Matt Briney While it's true that the Bichon frisé might be considered a controversial pick, as they can grow to be a little bigger than most dogs on this list, it is a breed that simply could not be left out. Possibly the friendliest and happiest dog breed featured here, there is no toy dog more excitable and safer than the Bichon frisé. Indeed, when you meet one of these snowy dreams, you'd be likely to get the feeling that it quite simply cannot be thought of in anything but a positive light.

1. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are cute little fluff balls, and the perfect toy dog breed. © Unsplash/Alvan Nee Ending off our selection is the pomeranian, a toy dog so small and so fluffy that it could belong nowhere else but here. These beautiful darling doggos will provide you with not only the possibility to carry them around in your handbag, surprising sales assistants with them, but also a friendly companion that's endlessly loyal, perfectly safe for even the smallest of children, relatively quiet, and always happy. Long live the pomeranian, the world's best toy dog breed!

The smallest and healthiest toy dogs are also the longest living