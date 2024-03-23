What are the laziest dog breeds? Top 10

There are many dogs so lazy that it can be hard to get them out of bed in the morning. What is the laziest dog breed in the world, and why is it so chill?

By Evan Williams

Lazy dogs might be adorable, but they're not always the easiest to live with. What are the laziest dog breeds in the world, though, and are they worth investigating when thinking about adoption?

There are many lazy dogs in the world, but which ones are the laziest? © Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez Whether your dog is lazy or active is, of course, mostly a matter of how it has been socialized. If you are more likely to go for runs with your perfect pooch then it is more likely to desire those running sessions, and if you are more into chilling at home snuggled up in a blanket, then it's likely that your doggo is a little bit more relaxed. Yet, the breed of a dog also contributes to its level of energy. Dogs German Shepherd can't help but play rough with kitten sister in hilarious clip So what are the laziest dog breeds in the world, and what makes them so lazy? Let's take a look at ten dog breeds so lazy they'd likely rather sleep within a few feet of their food than have to make the long trek up to bed.

Top 10 laziest dog breeds in the world

For years, we have assumed that a dog's laziness comes entirely down to the way it was raised. Instead, some dogs are just simply less inclined to run around like a chicken with its head chopped off. If this describes your darling doggo, try not to worry too much, it's completely normal. Potential dog owners might want to decide on a breed based on its common characteristics, and what fits into their lifestyle. As a result, we have pulled together a short list of the laziest dog breeds in the world – neither a good nor bad thing.

Important: If your dog is overly lazy, or if it is far lazier than its usual behavior, it's time to get things checked out. While it may be nothing, you should make sure anything odd or strange is checked out by a professional vet - it's better to be safe than sorry.

Bulldogs are incredibly big, heavy, and lazy. © Unsplash/Sébastien L.

10. Bulldog

Bulldogs are famous for their penchant for laziness, and we can't blame them for it. These big blobs of blubbery buffoonery are in many cases highly unethical to breed, due to innate characteristics that make it hard for them to breathe. Due to this, physical activity is often right out of the question for these buff boys, despite looking – and being – incredibly strong. While they're exceedingly lazy, American XL bulldogs can be seriously dangerous and should also be generally avoided if you have kids.

9. Maltese

Maltese dogs like to go out and about, but only if they're carried around. © Unsplash/Treddy Chen While Maltese dogs exude a certain level of excitement on the outside, inside they're really just looking forward to that evening meal and a nice warm blanket to curl up in. Sure, they might want to go for walks sometimes, but have you noticed that you always seem to end up carrying them yourself? There's a pretty simple explanation for this phenomenon: Maltese dogs are some of laziest in the world.

8. Chihuahua

It's true that chihuahuas can be lazy. © Unsplash/Herbert Goetsch Chihuahuas might seem to run around quite a bit, and they might have a disproportionately loud voice box, but when it comes to their desire to actually do things, they're pretty lazy. They are the longest living dogs in the world for a reason - the chihuahua gets just the amount of exercise it needs to stay healthy, no more, no less. Incapable of being much bigger than about 13 inches in height, the chihuahua is a fascinating dog that's also one of the world's laziest.

7. Mastiff

With a face that squish-able, it's not surprising that the mastiff is so lazy. © Unsplash/Vanessa Serpas Big and brawny, when looking at the mastiff you could go either way on whether it is lazy or active. Of course, while some like the Tibetan mastiff have found themselves in dangerous conundrums in the past, their preferred state is one full of snoozes, yawns, good bowls of food, cuddles, and tummy rubs. If you ever set eyes on a mastiff, it's pretty much impossible to come to any conclusion other than "holy cow, that's a lazy dog!"

6. Brussels griffon

This Brussels griffon might be at the beach, but it seems like it doesn't want to be. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Is there any dog that looks more grumpy when taken outside than the little fluff balls we call Brussels griffons? Unlike many doggos who are lazy purely out of a love for relaxing, these dudes just don't seem like they're having fun unless they are actively socializing. As a result, while it might seem unlikely, the Brussels griffon is one of the laziest dogs in the world.

5. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are tiny, endlessly fluffy, and ridiculously lazy. © Unsplash/Tom Radetzki As the fluffiest little fur balls you'll ever encounter, there's a very good reason why pomeranians are so beloved. Capable of fitting into a handbag when groomed properly, the laziness a pomeranian exhibits is not for lack of trying, no matter how extreme it might be. All you really need to do if you want to understand is take a look at the legs of a pomeranian - they're tiny and will hardly carry them anywhere, making even the shortest journey exhausting.

4. French bulldog

The only thing a French bulldog seems to like more than food is a long snooze. © Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart As one of the world's most popular dog breeds, the only limit to a French bulldog's appetite is its size and its breathing difficulties. Sporting four short-and-stout legs, giant ears, and a look that could bring even the grumpiest man to his knees, there are few dog breeds more lazy and yet so adorable and loveable than the French bulldog. Come on, just look at this guy, isn't he just the sweetest little creature you have ever seen? It might be time for some cuddles!

3. Pug

Is this the face of a dog who wants to go outside? © Unsplash/Colin Horn Another unethical dog breed, your humble pug might have a tiny face, but it certainly has a big personality. With eyes that are far too big when compared to the rest of its body, and pretty serious breathing issues that leave it perpetually in a state of being out of breath, it's unlikely that these little dudes are ever going to be particularly excited for physical activity. As a result, the pug is simultaneously one of the laziest and more relaxed dogs in the world.

2. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

There are few creatures in this world more lazy than a well-fed Cavalier King Charles spaniel. © Unsplash/Izabelly Marques Few dogs are as beloved, and as deserving of love, as the Cavalier King Charles spaniel. One of the most beautiful dog breeds in the world, these four pawed fellows are so endlessly happy that they give off an air of being ready for anything life throws their way. Yet, sadly, these little dudes can be some of the laziest creatures to have ever walked this great green globe of ours. It's okay, though, because they look like little angels when they sleep.

1. Golden retriever

Golden retrievers love relaxing. © Unsplash/Cloé fontaine We know what you're going to say to this: "But these guys literally have 'retrieve' in their names," and they're so playful! You have a point. The problem, though, is that there is a difference between enjoying games now and then and being seriously active. You're not going to catch a golden retriever being particularly protective, or catch one doing much exercise. Instead, this darling doggo is one of the most friendly and prettiest, but perhaps most lazy, animals in this entire world.

Important: Not every dog born into every breed in this list will always be lazy. There are plenty of energetic chihuahuas, golden retrievers who love to fetch things, and fun-loving mastiffs who are popular for a reason. While these dogs are often very lazy, it is not a rule, and will change dog to dog.

Not all lazy dog breeds are low maintenance