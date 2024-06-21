Why can't basenjis bark?

It's true that basenjis can't bark, and quite possibly their most iconic feature. That being said, it is a rather strange and unusual feature, and one that understandably solicits curiosity in the dog community.

While the concept of a basenji - a dog breed that doesn't bark - might seem simple enough, it's actually anything but a simple doggo. Basenjis have their origins in Africa, where they acted as effective pest control for village communities, hunting for rats and other vermin. Colonial researchers brought them to Britain in the 19th century and the rest is history. But why don't they bark, what's behind this strange fact?

Basenjis can't bark properly simply because their larynx is extremely flat compared to other breeds. As a result of this physical deform, they can't produce the strong sound blast of a typical bark. This doesn't mean, though, that Basenjis are the solution for people who are looking for a silent dog. They might not bark, but they're still loud.

Instead of barking, the basenji is famous for its gurgling sounds, loud howling reminiscent of yodeling, and slight blurts similar to coughing, which can sometimes sound like regular barks. As a result, the solution for those who want a quiet dog is simply not to get a basenji.

If you are annoyed by your dog's constant barking, the best solution is always better training, not a different breed. It's also important to remember that, while excessive barking can be a sign of stress or poor training, barks are an essential means of communication for dogs.

Just as everyone would like their voices to be heard, complete silence should never be a dog owner's goal. That being said, the basenji is still an adorable little creature.