Dog has hysterical reaction to owner trying to tidy up his toys!

All this dog owner wanted to do was put her four-legged friend's toys away and tidy up the living room a bit – a clear declaration of war in her pet's eyes!

Apparently the four-legged friend was afraid that his owner wanted to take the toy away from him. © Screenshot/TikTok/@spaghettijellybean

TikToker @spaghettijellybean recently cleared everything off the floor to be able to vacuum properly – including the basket full of her dog's toys.

As a now-viral video shows, as soon as she reached for the bag, her Golden Retriever suddenly took hold of one of the handles and pulled on it with all of his might.

The four-legged friend was obviously afraid that his owner was going to take the toy away from him forever!

A wild tug-of-war ensued, with the dog not giving an inch... after all, his precious stuffed friends were at stake!

Despite all her efforts to explain to the little dog that she only wanted to put the toys somewhere else for a moment or two in order to vacuum the floor, the pup continued to pull at his bag undeterred.