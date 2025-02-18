Dog has sassy reaction to owner's boyfriend in bed: "One of us has to move"

Peanut the dog hasn't quite gotten used to his new sleeping arrangements! Although the Golden Retriever actually likes his owner's new boyfriend, he still can't quite accept that someone else is now resting on his side of the bed.

Peanut the dog hasn't quite gotten used to his new sleeping arrangements! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maximevdd

A viral video shows dog owner Maxime Van den Dijssel and her new boyfriend lying in bed.

In the middle sits Peanut, who stares at his male counterpart with a puzzled expression.

The pupper is obviously less than thrilled that someone has now taken his place, and the couple couldn't help but laugh.

"He must be the middle spoon always," the post's caption said.

Numerous users tried to put themselves in the dog's shoes and wrote down the four-legged friend's presumed train of thought.

"Dog pov: Sir, I'm not sure what your intentions are, but mine are to stop them," wrote one as another said, "He's looking at you like 'One of us has to move and it's not gonna be me.'"