Dog hears his human on speakerphone and his response couldn't be sweeter

India - Social media users gushing over this dog's adorable response to hearing his human's voice on speakerphone.

Guddu tilts his head as soon as he hears his human's voice on speakerphone. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/bhanu0370

For Guddu the dog, there is hardly anything worse than being separated from his family. After all, there is nothing and no one in this world this cheeky dog loves more than his human.

It's no wonder that the time he spends at home eagerly awaiting her return seems like an eternity to him.

To make the temporary separations more bearable, Guddu's owner recently came up with a special idea.

While she was traveling, she called the friend taking care of her dog and asked to be put on speakerphone.

In a video shared on the Instagram account bhanu0370, the four-legged friend stares with wide-open eyes and begins tilting his head from side to side as soon as he hears his human's voice.

Guddu seemed to immediately recognize his favorite person's voice!