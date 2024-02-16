Dog hijacks his human's vocal warmup practice in adorable viral video!

Toronto, Canada - This TikToker's dog adorably hijacked her vocal warmup singing video, and the plucky pup somehow managed to go viral in the process!

This TikToker's dog adorably hijacked her vocal warmup singing video, and the plucky pup somehow managed to go viral in the process! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kelseyamcewen

When Kelsey McEwen tried to film herself doing vocal warmups, her dog Eddy decided that it was his time in the spotlight!

A now-viral TikTok video of the hysterical scene initially features McEwen and her second dog with Eddy the dog off in the shadows.

The Canadian singer, who actually works as a TV meteorologist, is warming up when something wild happens.



Eddy suddenly becomes active in the background, howling with passion as if he has done nothing else all his life!

His owner is completely taken aback and can't stop laughing.

Eddy proudly comes running to McEwen after his serenade and she praises the precious pup effusively!