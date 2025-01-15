Dog hilariously follows the "commands" of a pop song in silly viral video!

Sydney, Australia - Little Darcy the Dachshund dog has gone viral for following the instructions of a popular '80s pop hit in a viral video!

"How do I tell him it's just a song?" asked Darcy's owner in the clip's onscreen text.

The video, which was captioned "trained too well," shows the mini Dachshund seen sitting on a large bed in front of a small Bluetooth speaker.

The device plays the beginning of Bonnie Tyler's mega-hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, but the puppy doesn't seem to fully understand that it's just a song and that he's not actually being spoken to.

Whenever vocalist Rory Dodd sings the words "turn around," Darcy the dog listens and does as he is told, obediently turning his whole body around in a well-practiced move he most likely learned from his owner.

The people behind the camera can't hold back their laughter at the polite pup's honest – and undeniably adorable – mistake.