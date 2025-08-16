Blind dog makes new friend at the dog park in precious viral footage

Adelaide, Australia - Watch the sweet moment when Daredevil the blind Golden Retriever made a new friend at the dog park, which his proud owner captured on video .

Daredevil the blind dog is always making new friends! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daredevilandfriends

Daredevil is the perfect example of how disabled dogs can challenge their perceived limitations.

The Golden Retriever from Adelaide enjoys life in his very own special way.

"When I say he's living his best life despite being blind, this is what I mean," writes Daredevil's owner in the clip's caption.

"Just the happiest guy ever, making so many friends and enjoying the winter sun," they continued.

No matter where Daredevil turns up with his loving and open-minded nature, the congenial pooch can't help but make new friends everywhere he goes.

Thanks to his excellent nose, he quickly finds his way around and can even romp around with the other dogs!