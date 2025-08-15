Chihuahua has hilariously feisty reaction to owner's kisses!

Khreshchatyk, Ukraine - When this dog owner showered her Chihuahua with kisses, the pup had an unexpectedly feisty reaction!

The dog, named Gucci Cappuccino, was not particularly happy about his owner's kisses! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gucci_cappuccino

The dog with the unusual name Gucci Cappuccino was anything but thrilled when his owner started to kiss him repeatedly.

In a video on TikTok, the four-legged friend lets out a veritable tirade of abuse every time his human kisses his neck.

As soon as the owner snuggles up to him, the Chihuahua pricks up his ears, opens his mouth, and growls in annoyance!

But that doesn't stop his owner from continuing to shower him with love, and so, the kisses alternate with some grunting noises from the canine in a sequence that has racked up over 16 million views on TikTok.

The dog's reaction understandably brought tears of laughter to the eyes of many viewers, but there may be more to Gucci's response than meets the eye.

According to Dogster, dogs perceive kisses differently than humans: while we see them as affectionate and tender, dogs can see them as intrusive or threatening.