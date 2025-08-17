Woman can't find dog's leash – her bizarre makeshift solution has millions doing a double-take!

Los Angeles, California - As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention, as was the case for this young dog owner.

Charly the dog was taken out with a fan. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@doggycharlyy

When she recently wanted to take her Golden Retriever Charly for a walk, she simply couldn't find the dog leash.

Instead of skipping the walk, she grabbed the first thing she could find...

Soon, the young woman found herself walking through the streets of her neighborhood with a tower fan in her hand.

She had tied the dog to the cable, which now served as a makeshift leash.

As strange as the situation seemed, Charly didn't seem to mind at all.

"she's just happy we went for her nightly walk," laughed her owner in the caption of a TikTok post showing off the new "leash."