Woman can't find dog's leash – her bizarre makeshift solution has millions doing a double-take!
Los Angeles, California - As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention, as was the case for this young dog owner.
When she recently wanted to take her Golden Retriever Charly for a walk, she simply couldn't find the dog leash.
Instead of skipping the walk, she grabbed the first thing she could find...
Soon, the young woman found herself walking through the streets of her neighborhood with a tower fan in her hand.
She had tied the dog to the cable, which now served as a makeshift leash.
As strange as the situation seemed, Charly didn't seem to mind at all.
"she's just happy we went for her nightly walk," laughed her owner in the caption of a TikTok post showing off the new "leash."
Dog and owner go for a walk with other household objects
The problem? The next day, Charly's owner still couldn't find the leash, so she had to get creative again.
This time, however, she opted to go with a lamp from the living room.
"I'm literally using my lamp tonight. This sucks," sighed the young woman, referring to the fact that the leash was still missing – as well as the heavy lamp replacement.
And she didn't find it on the third day either, so the next appliance had to be found.
"Day 3, still can't find her leash. I stole my mom's vacuum," she said in the third video. "Ugh! We're over it."
Well, then get a new leash already, lady!
