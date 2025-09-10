Dog hilariously short circuits after mom gives him his very own ball pit

Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the dog is known for getting sad all the time and then needing comfort from his owner. Not exactly the kind of fame that's typical of a Golden Retriever, but the act is catching on.

Because her dog often seems down in the dumps, his owner Julia got him a ball pit to play in. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

A new TikTok video featuring Wally has been going viral for the umpteenth time.

What's the problem this time, Wally?

"Someone suggested I get Wally a ball pit to cheer him up..." reads the caption.

After his owner Julia presents the pup with the promised ball pit, he has an unexpected reaction – first, he looks desolate, and then Wally almost falls asleep among the colorful orbs.

Regardless, the dog mom is still highly motivated when it comes to assembling the gift.

Once she has filled it with all kinds of colorful balls, Julia calls her beloved dog over.

Wally looks skeptical at first, but is then persuaded to get into the ball pit.

Shortly after, the disillusionment truly sets in.