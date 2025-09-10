Dog hilariously short circuits after mom gives him his very own ball pit
Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the dog is known for getting sad all the time and then needing comfort from his owner. Not exactly the kind of fame that's typical of a Golden Retriever, but the act is catching on.
A new TikTok video featuring Wally has been going viral for the umpteenth time.
What's the problem this time, Wally?
"Someone suggested I get Wally a ball pit to cheer him up..." reads the caption.
After his owner Julia presents the pup with the promised ball pit, he has an unexpected reaction – first, he looks desolate, and then Wally almost falls asleep among the colorful orbs.
Regardless, the dog mom is still highly motivated when it comes to assembling the gift.
Once she has filled it with all kinds of colorful balls, Julia calls her beloved dog over.
Wally looks skeptical at first, but is then persuaded to get into the ball pit.
Shortly after, the disillusionment truly sets in.
Viral TikTok video shows dog's hysterical reaction to his epic new present
Wally has made himself comfortable in his ball pool and seems to be about to fall asleep again.
This doesn't suit Julia at all.
She asks her four-legged friend why he is sad after she got him such a nice present that most dogs would be overjoyed about!
"Buddy, why are you sad? Look at all your balls. How can you be sad? You can't be sad in a ball pit," Julia tries to convince him, but her Golden Retriever just stares glumly back.
All in all, he seems tired and disinterested – or, could he simply be relaxed?
After all, maybe he's finally getting some sorely needed pressure therapy for all of that anxiety!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world