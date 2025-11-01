Dog immediately dotes on baby sister at sweet first meeting: "Couldn't believe I got this on camera!"

Arica doesn't post too much about her life on TikTok, but she had to show off the adorable encounter between her two dogs and their newborn baby sister. The reason melts thousands of hearts!

The two dogs meet their owner's baby for the first time. Doodle "Mango" is immediately in love and takes care of her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@aricuno_

As if the time after the birth of a child wasn't exciting enough, this family was also about to have their two pets meet the baby.

"I was curious how the dogs would react when we brought baby home from the hospital," the mother writes on her TikTok video.

The clip shows that, while the black and brown Husky prefers to keep a low profile and look curiously over at the new family member from a safe distance, Mango the doodle gets right up close and personal.

The poodle mix seems to have accepted the baby into his pack without any objections and, as befits a friend, the little one is showered with love right away.