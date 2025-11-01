Dog immediately dotes on baby sister at sweet first meeting: "Couldn't believe I got this on camera!"
Arica doesn't post too much about her life on TikTok, but she had to show off the adorable encounter between her two dogs and their newborn baby sister. The reason melts thousands of hearts!
As if the time after the birth of a child wasn't exciting enough, this family was also about to have their two pets meet the baby.
"I was curious how the dogs would react when we brought baby home from the hospital," the mother writes on her TikTok video.
The clip shows that, while the black and brown Husky prefers to keep a low profile and look curiously over at the new family member from a safe distance, Mango the doodle gets right up close and personal.
The poodle mix seems to have accepted the baby into his pack without any objections and, as befits a friend, the little one is showered with love right away.
Kind dog meets baby bestie for the first time
"I couldn't believe I got this on camera," says stunned mother Arica.
In the clip in question, Mango makes sure that the newborn is all cozy and warm, repeatedly bumping the baby blanket with his snout to cover the little one properly.
Meanwhile, the Husky in the background seems to be checking that his dog brother is doing everything correctly.
Understandably, the video has gone viral on the platform.
"Dogs tuck things they see as valuable," mused one commenter.
"He’s saving the baby for later," joked a second while a third wrote, "Maam ur puppy is bald u need to cover it."
"I love how animals can recognize babies of any species and behave accordingly," gushed another.
A new video on Arica's profile proves that the sweet bond between the dog and his baby endures, showing the now three-month-old child with Mango, who lovingly licks her face.
Cover photo: Bildmontage/Screenshot/TikTok/aricuno_