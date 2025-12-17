Starving dog is saved from the road – but rescuers don't expect what happens next

Odessa, Ukraine - Sometimes, even the animal welfare activists from Love Furry Friends in Odessa, Ukraine, just want to go home. But when Olena and a colleague were out and about recently, a small dog threw a spanner in the works.

The little dog was almost starving. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

As seen in a viral YouTube clip, the poor animal was sitting helplessly by a road as the two women drove past in their car. Despite their overcrowded shelter, they naturally pulled over.

Making contact with this dog wasn't hard at all.

Nervous and excited, he greeted one of the women, who immediately offered him some food. The little one took to it straight away.

It was therefore easy to pass him on to Olena, who finished feeding him in the passenger seat of the car.

However, the animal welfare workers had not expected what happened next.

The four-legged friend was so exhausted and relieved that he fell asleep in Olena's arms immediately after eating. The Ukrainians then drove their foundling to the vet.

There, the dog – who was only eight to nine months old – was given the name Kefir. He was then vaccinated and dewormed, but did he have any serious illnesses?