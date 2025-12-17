Starving dog is saved from the road – but rescuers don't expect what happens next
Odessa, Ukraine - Sometimes, even the animal welfare activists from Love Furry Friends in Odessa, Ukraine, just want to go home. But when Olena and a colleague were out and about recently, a small dog threw a spanner in the works.
As seen in a viral YouTube clip, the poor animal was sitting helplessly by a road as the two women drove past in their car. Despite their overcrowded shelter, they naturally pulled over.
Making contact with this dog wasn't hard at all.
Nervous and excited, he greeted one of the women, who immediately offered him some food. The little one took to it straight away.
It was therefore easy to pass him on to Olena, who finished feeding him in the passenger seat of the car.
However, the animal welfare workers had not expected what happened next.
The four-legged friend was so exhausted and relieved that he fell asleep in Olena's arms immediately after eating. The Ukrainians then drove their foundling to the vet.
There, the dog – who was only eight to nine months old – was given the name Kefir. He was then vaccinated and dewormed, but did he have any serious illnesses?
YouTube video shows touching rescue of little dog
The vet examined several bald patches in the male dog's coat, but fortunately, was soon able to give the all-clear.
Kefir was healthy and could go straight to the shelter with Olena.
He was initially allowed to go out into the yard on his own to get used to his new surroundings, but it didn't take long for him to feel at home.
Now, he just needs to find a forever family!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel