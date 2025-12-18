Golden Retriever breeds with Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – what does their puppy look like?

Does he have more of his dad or his mom in him? When two different dog breeds mate, there's no telling what the baby will end up looking like! Niko the puppy and his humans were also surprised to see what the combination of Golden Retriever and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel would produce.

Niko the puppy and his humans were surprised to see what the combination of Golden Retriever and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog breeds would produce. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nikotheminigolden

Thousands of viewers on TikTok can hardly get enough of the insanely adorable eight-month-old puppy.

Niko the dog's unique heritage is immediately apparent to see!

At first glance, the young dog looks a lot like a ginger golden retriever.

But if you take a closer look, his size, shorter legs, and less prominent muzzle make it clear that there is another dog breed lurking inside him.

According to his owner, Niko was purchased from a local breeder, who also explains in a TikTok post that her four-legged friend has the energy of a Goldie but is significantly smaller.