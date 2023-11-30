Dog's reaction to a bigger version of his favorite toy is too sweet!
San Diego, California - TikTokers are obsessed with Chance the dog's reaction to a bigger version of his favorite stuffed toy, which happens to be a Christmas pickle!
Shannen Standiford (27) has a 5-year-old Golden Retriever named Chance who loves stuffed toys shaped like Christmas pickles. Yup, that's apparently a thing!
Traditionally, a Christmas pickle is a cucumber-shaped ornament that is hidden on a Christmas tree. The Christmas pickle finder typically receives a reward or good luck for the coming year!
Don't worry, though – this pooch isn't obsessed with a glass ornament, but rather stuffed toys shaped like the traditional tree decoration.
As the beginning of a now-viral TikTok video shows, Chance loves to chew on a little green pickle plush wearing a Santa hat.
Shannen knows that her dog loves Christmas pickles, so when she saw a huge one, she didn't hesitate to buy it.
The video shows the moment when Chance catches sight of the huge new toy. The sweet doggo pulls it from his owner's hands and celebrates!
The rest of the cute clip shows the dog playing and carrying his big Christmas pickle around proudly.
This adorable clip of the pooch currently boasts over 1.3 million views and over 240,000 likes and counting.
Chance the dog loves his Christmas pickle toys!
According to his owner, this Golden Retriever has always loved toys shaped like Christmas pickles!
"Since he was a puppy, Chance would always so gently try to steal the pickle when the cat wasn't looking," Shannen told Newsweek. "When [the cat] passed away... the pickles permanently made their way into Chance's pile of small stuffies."
With the addition of the big pickle, Chance has a whole family of cucumber-shaped toys to play with!
"[His favorite] small pickle is safe from destruction, but there are no promises on the big pickle," she explained. "Chance is known to enjoy destroying bigger stuffed animals after some time with them, but we're hoping for a long and happy life for his big pickle since he seemed to love it so much!"
Hopefully, Chance's family of pickles will survive the holiday season!
