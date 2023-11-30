Dog's reaction to a bigger version of his favorite toy is too sweet!

San Diego, California - TikTokers are obsessed with Chance the dog 's reaction to a bigger version of his favorite stuffed toy, which happens to be a Christmas pickle!

This Golden Retriever named Chance loves his Christmas pickle plush! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chancethepupper

Shannen Standiford (27) has a 5-year-old Golden Retriever named Chance who loves stuffed toys shaped like Christmas pickles. Yup, that's apparently a thing!

Traditionally, a Christmas pickle is a cucumber-shaped ornament that is hidden on a Christmas tree. The Christmas pickle finder typically receives a reward or good luck for the coming year!

Don't worry, though – this pooch isn't obsessed with a glass ornament, but rather stuffed toys shaped like the traditional tree decoration.

As the beginning of a now-viral TikTok video shows, Chance loves to chew on a little green pickle plush wearing a Santa hat.

Shannen knows that her dog loves Christmas pickles, so when she saw a huge one, she didn't hesitate to buy it.

The video shows the moment when Chance catches sight of the huge new toy. The sweet doggo pulls it from his owner's hands and celebrates!

The rest of the cute clip shows the dog playing and carrying his big Christmas pickle around proudly.

This adorable clip of the pooch currently boasts over 1.3 million views and over 240,000 likes and counting.