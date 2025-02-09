Dog invents adorable workout routine after watching his mama in the home gym

Kentucky - A clever Labrador dog has caused a sensation online with an unusual workout regimen. While his owner trained on the treadmill, the four-legged friend got creative with an exercise ball!

Brittney was running on the treadmill when she noticed the funny things her one-year-old dog Midnight was doing next to her. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mr.midnight_thelab

Brittney was running on the treadmill when she noticed the funny behavior of her one-year-old dog Midnight next to her.

The black furry friend had grabbed an orange exercise ball and started a workout of his own.

Apparently, Midnight had decided to join in on the training session, although he opted out of cardio and put in a "snoot" workout instead.

"Make sure to exercise your snoot daily so your snoot will get big and strong," reads onscreen text from an Instagram video documenting the doggy shenanigans.

In the comments, the four-legged friend is praised for his exercise and execution, with one user commenting, "Excellent snoot form," as a second jokingly dubbed the dog exercise invention the "snoot press."

Another said, "Yoooo you set the standard too high."