Dog is abandoned in a freezing park with only a note left behind – rescuers can't believe what they read

Alberta, Canada - Getting a dog isn't all fun and games. It's also a lot of responsibility, which Raiya's former owners didn't take when they abandoned the Golden Retriever in a freezing park.

Raiya the dog now lives with a foster family. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/pause4change

At the end of November, animal welfare activists from pause4change in Alberta, Canada, reported Raiya's case and posted a picture of the cute dog on Facebook.

"As some of you may have heard, over the weekend a sweet golden retriever was abandoned by her owners with nothing but a jacket, boots, her medication for seizures and a note saying her owners would not be returning for her in an Okotoks off leash dog park," they wrote.

"The owners were leaving the country and instead of finding an appropriate home for her, they abandoned her in the cold."

Thankfully, the dedicated animal lovers were able to help.

"She is now under our care and we are doing everything we possibly can to help Raiya thrive and help her to become medically clear as currently, she is not," the post continued.

"This Sweet girl has suspected hip dysplasia and also has a seizure disorder that she is currently on medication for. We are actively working on getting all her medical needs cared for which will be upwards of $2,000 to start."

A few days later, they also posted an update, explaining that the dog was doing well with her new foster family – and they had some stern words for her previous owners.