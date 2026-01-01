Dog's touching reaction to seeing mom after first day of daycare goes viral: "Thank goodness you came back!"
Massachusetts - Flapjack the Golden Retriever dog knows exactly how to wrap people around his paw. Recently, his owner was far from the only one he caught off guard when she picked him up after his first day at doggy daycare.
The clip, which has been going viral on social media, shows the heartbreaking scene in which the 8-month-old dog, surrounded by other dogs, is standing in the daycare center when he notices his owner.
He immediately comes running to his owner, who is still behind a window at this moment.
Flapjack looks partly sad and partly relieved as he gazes intently at his owner.
This reaction not only touches the young lady, but also the audience.
The question remains as to whether his owner Hannah (32) will ever be able to return her beloved Flapjack to doggy daycare after this emotional reunion.
According to Newsweek, she gave a surprising answer!
Viral dog video reaches an audience of millions on TikTok
"I expected he’d be happy to see me, but his reaction felt more like relief," the dog's owner said. "Like, 'Thank goodness you came back for me!'"
And that's not all – this little episode isn't even an isolated incident.
"I can’t say I was surprised because that’s actually how he greets me every time I come home," the dog owner laughed.
"I could be gone for literally 30 minutes to run to the store and will be met with the ‘how could you leave me’ face when I return."
Hannah said she shared the clip online because it captured Flapjack perfectly – and she thought that fellow dramatic pet owners may be able to relate.
With this knowledge in mind, however, she can also return Flapjack to doggy daycare with a clear conscience, as the dog actually really likes the place.
"He seemed to enjoy daycare very much because the next day on our walk, he was dragging me right back to the daycare to see his friends," she said.
All's well that ends well!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@whaler.and.flapjack