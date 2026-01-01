Dog's touching reaction to seeing mom after first day of daycare goes viral: "Thank goodness you came back!"

Massachusetts - Flapjack the Golden Retriever dog knows exactly how to wrap people around his paw. Recently, his owner was far from the only one he caught off guard when she picked him up after his first day at doggy daycare.

Golden Retriever Flapjack notices his owner - how will the dog react now? © Screenshot/TikTok/@whaler.and.flapjack

The clip, which has been going viral on social media, shows the heartbreaking scene in which the 8-month-old dog, surrounded by other dogs, is standing in the daycare center when he notices his owner.

He immediately comes running to his owner, who is still behind a window at this moment.

Flapjack looks partly sad and partly relieved as he gazes intently at his owner.

This reaction not only touches the young lady, but also the audience.

The question remains as to whether his owner Hannah (32) will ever be able to return her beloved Flapjack to doggy daycare after this emotional reunion.

According to Newsweek, she gave a surprising answer!