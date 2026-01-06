Senior dog keeps showing up at woman's door – and she makes a heartwarming choice

Wales, UK - Jessica Parfitt initially didn't know how to react when a sweet dog named Willow kept turning up on her doorstep, but eventually, the woman from Wales made a brave decision.

Jessica took in the neighbor's dog without further ado. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jesspfitt

Willow originally belonged to a neighbor, but the twelve-year-old dog kept coming to visit, scratching at the front door and waiting.

At first, Jessica only let the four-legged friend in for a short time, but minutes eventually turned into hours, short visits became a daily routine, until no one doubted that the dog meant business.

"Eventually, we let her in, and she essentially never left," Jessica told Newsweek.

Although the dog could have returned to her old home at any time, she decided otherwise.

After consulting with her neighbor, everyone finally agreed to the move, and Willow now lives in her new home with three other dogs – all shelter adoptions.

Willow has really blossomed in the company of the other dogs: she is no longer shy and reserved, but instead gentle, cuddly, and content.

Jessica shared several photos on TikTok that quickly went viral, delighting dog lovers across the globe.

"aw look at her how could you not fall in love," one viewer gushed, while another said, "Gorgeous girl who deserves this in her winter years."