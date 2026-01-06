Dog shows off nanny skills as he adorably blocks crawling baby from escaping!

Parents know all too well how stressful it gets when their baby starts to crawl. Fortunately, one family can rely on a furry babysitter to rein in their little one!

Bosco the dog made sure that the baby didn't crawl out of the room. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bosco.and.the.fam

The family's black dog named Bosco loves to look after his little human sister, and his owner, Zoey, couldn't resist pulling out the camera to document his latest antics.

In a viral TikTok, Bosco is seen lying down in front of an open door as the little girl makes an attempt to go inside the door.

However, the dog quickly put his paws between the little girl and the exit, preventing her from running away.

What is particularly striking is just how calm Bosco is, showing the baby exactly where she can – or in this case, can't – go without any drama!

"He said not today missy!" Zoey wrote in the caption of the clip, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

Bosco's protective behavior didn't come as a surprise for the family, as he'd already shown an incredible level of empathy and emotional intelligence in the past.