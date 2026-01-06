Dog shows off nanny skills as he adorably blocks crawling baby from escaping!
Parents know all too well how stressful it gets when their baby starts to crawl. Fortunately, one family can rely on a furry babysitter to rein in their little one!
The family's black dog named Bosco loves to look after his little human sister, and his owner, Zoey, couldn't resist pulling out the camera to document his latest antics.
In a viral TikTok, Bosco is seen lying down in front of an open door as the little girl makes an attempt to go inside the door.
However, the dog quickly put his paws between the little girl and the exit, preventing her from running away.
What is particularly striking is just how calm Bosco is, showing the baby exactly where she can – or in this case, can't – go without any drama!
"He said not today missy!" Zoey wrote in the caption of the clip, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times.
Bosco's protective behavior didn't come as a surprise for the family, as he'd already shown an incredible level of empathy and emotional intelligence in the past.
Bosco is an emotionally intelligent dog
Shortly after he was adopted, the dog reacted intuitively to events at home and wanted to support his owners.
Right when he met his human sibling, he cuddled up close to her, and he proved to be extremely gentle and responsible when the new baby arrived later on.
He's never had a problem with the other animals in the house either, as he also shared a close bond with fellow canine Sophie until she crossed the rainbow bridge.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bosco.and.the.fam