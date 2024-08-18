Dog is badly injured by porcupine – but he hasn't lost his optimism!

Edmonton, Canada - Animal rescuers recently discovered an injured dog in quite a predicament – the four-legged friend had gotten into a fight with a porcupine! But the pup named Brutus didn't let the attack take his optimism away.

Brutus the dog amazed his rescuers with his evident optimism, despite his injuries. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pawsupprogram

"No words. This one was hard to see," the Canadian animal rights activists of the Paws Up Program (PUP) wrote under their viral TikTok.

Earlier this month, they shared a video of the mangled dog, and the clip has since been seen over six million times.

Viewers were heartbroken by the sight, and rescuers revealed just how serious the situation was behind the scenes.

Duncan Bard of PUP revealed to Newsweek that the organization came in to help the injured Brutus because his owners were unable to pay the vet costs.

He was so badly quilled that he was even at risk of losing an eye!

