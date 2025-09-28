Dog is devastated when he has to leave Grandma's house – but then a happy surprise!
Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the Golden Retriever dog is such a devoted "Grandma's boy" that he can hardly bear to leave his bestie behind, as a viral video shows!
In a video published on TikTok, the dog can be seen sitting in a car, his head resting against the open window, and his expression deathly sad.
The reason? He has to say goodbye to the grandmother of the family after spending some quality time together.
The elderly lady tries to comfort the heartbroken pooch, giving him pets and a kiss on the head.
A nice gesture, but one that Wally barely reacts to. His sadness at having to say goodbye to his best friend is too great.
"If Grandma = fun then why leave Grandma???" his owners wrote in the caption of the clip, which has already been viewed millions of times.
But to all those who have been concerned by the four-legged friend's mood: don't worry – he reunited with Grandma all too soon!
Wally the dog doesn't have to wait long to see Grandma again
In a second video, which appeared on the TikTok account just a few hours after the first, Wally can be seen sitting sadly on the family's couch.
His eyes are fixed on the floor, and he appears to be in deep mourning.
His owner asks him what the matter is, but Wally doesn't answer – well, maybe that's because he can't speak English...
Then suddenly, the pup lifts his head and looks towards the front door. A few minutes later, he jumps up, full of excitement.
His grandma has come back for him!
The dog is transformed, starts wagging his tail wildly and pressing his snout against her hip with glee.
Shortly afterwards, it's back into the car for him, but this time not away from his granny, but straight to her house for a slumber party. When his mom and dad say goodbye to him, Wally just grins cheekily at them.
Not so emotional about that farewell, huh, Wally?
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world