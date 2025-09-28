Dog is devastated when he has to leave Grandma's house – but then a happy surprise!

Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the Golden Retriever dog is such a devoted "Grandma's boy" that he can hardly bear to leave his bestie behind, as a viral video shows!

Wally the dog hates saying goodbye to his favorite human. © Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

In a video published on TikTok, the dog can be seen sitting in a car, his head resting against the open window, and his expression deathly sad.

The reason? He has to say goodbye to the grandmother of the family after spending some quality time together.

The elderly lady tries to comfort the heartbroken pooch, giving him pets and a kiss on the head.

A nice gesture, but one that Wally barely reacts to. His sadness at having to say goodbye to his best friend is too great.

"If Grandma = fun then why leave Grandma???" his owners wrote in the caption of the clip, which has already been viewed millions of times.

But to all those who have been concerned by the four-legged friend's mood: don't worry – he reunited with Grandma all too soon!