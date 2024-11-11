Dog is heartbroken when owners pack for vacation, but then comes the best surprise!

For many dogs , watching their owners pack their bags for vacation means that they will soon be separated. Sadly, this was the assumption of Goose the Golden Retriever.

In a viral TikTok video, Goose can be seen lying on the floor against a wall.

He can barely look into the camera that is filming him. The four-legged friend looks absolutely devastated.

The onscreen text reads, "Goose when he saw the suitcases come out vs....." before cutting to the pooch sitting in the back seat of his owners' car looking relaxed and completely happy with the words, "When he realized he was joining us on vacation."

The video has earned a whopping 1.5 million views and counting, and the comments came pouring in!

His humans wrote a bit more about the dog for all of his new fans in the comments section.

According to his owners, they can't always take Goose along with them, but "if we have to travel for work we remind him we have to make money to buy more treats and toys!!"