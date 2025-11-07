Dog is overjoyed to go on a walk with his owner, until he realizes – it was all a setup! Then the ultimate "betrayal"

Montreal, Canada - Charlie the dog was delighted when he was finally allowed to go outside with his owner for a walk, until the pup realized that something wasn't right... it was all a trap.

The doggo's moment of betrayal is heartbreaking and hilarious in equal measure!

"POV: Your golden retriever couldn't wait for his walk … until the biggest betrayal was waiting at the door," reads the cheeky on-screen text of a now-viral video.

Charlie, who lives with his owner Lauren Lieberman can hardly wait to be outside.

He jumps around happily in the elevator on the way downstairs, and as soon as he arrives on the first ground floor, he eagerly pulls his owner along with him.

Then a sudden, drastic change of mood: a purple van with a large picture of a dog on it is parked on the street.

His face falls, and Charlie knows immediately what's going on: the mobile groomer has arrived!

As soon as the four-legged friend recognizes the ambush for what it is, a nice woman appears, waving cheerfully.

The Golden Retriever doesn't find this funny at all and goes limp in protest.

Will they ever get this unruly pup to cooperate?