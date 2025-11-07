Dog is overjoyed to go on a walk with his owner, until he realizes – it was all a setup! Then the ultimate "betrayal"
Montreal, Canada - Charlie the dog was delighted when he was finally allowed to go outside with his owner for a walk, until the pup realized that something wasn't right... it was all a trap.
The doggo's moment of betrayal is heartbreaking and hilarious in equal measure!
"POV: Your golden retriever couldn't wait for his walk … until the biggest betrayal was waiting at the door," reads the cheeky on-screen text of a now-viral video.
Charlie, who lives with his owner Lauren Lieberman can hardly wait to be outside.
He jumps around happily in the elevator on the way downstairs, and as soon as he arrives on the first ground floor, he eagerly pulls his owner along with him.
Then a sudden, drastic change of mood: a purple van with a large picture of a dog on it is parked on the street.
His face falls, and Charlie knows immediately what's going on: the mobile groomer has arrived!
As soon as the four-legged friend recognizes the ambush for what it is, a nice woman appears, waving cheerfully.
The Golden Retriever doesn't find this funny at all and goes limp in protest.
Will they ever get this unruly pup to cooperate?
Viral TikTok video shows the Golden Retriever dog's curious change of mood
As a Golden Retriever, he is so people-friendly that he even lets his "arch-enemy" pet him.
When the groomer wants to take him to the van to cut his nails and trim his fur, the dog immediately goes on a sit-down strike again.
In the end, she has to help give him some guidance, pushing the dog from behind until he stands up.
And after all of that chaos, the actual grooming experience was clearly not as scary as the dog had feared.
He's seen yawning and chilling out in the van later on, before being given yummy pupcup treats by his mom for all the trouble!
"He was so excited and then so sad," lamented one user as others noted his immediate expression of betrayal, one speculating that "he will never trust again."
"My mum says to never get into strange vans," joked a commenter, while another pointed out that "the golden in him that wants to greet the groomer is fighting the fear of the bath SO HARD. He’s so torn."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurencodyandcharlie