Dog is "so confused" to be back at the shelter in viral video: "She keeps looking for her owner"

Florida - This sweet rescue dog was so happy to finally find a new home three years ago, but she's recently been abandoned again. Now the poor pooch is confused – and heartbroken.

This sweet dog was so happy to finally find a new home three years ago, but she's been abandoned again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@humanebroward

Ginger the Bull Terrier mix is loving, energetic, and playful. She is also housebroken, crate-trained, and can do some tricks!

So then why did this lovable dog end up abandoned at the animal shelter?

"She’s so confused... There’s nothing harder than seeing one of our shelter dogs brought back after years of being adopted," the Humane Society of Broward County said in an Instagram video explaining little Ginger's situation.

"5-year-old Ginger was well loved for the last three years, but sadly her owner can no longer care for her... Now, Ginger is looking for a new home that will last a lifetime."

The onscreen text adds to the heartbreak: "She's so confused and keeps looking for her owner... She's trying to keep her spirits up, but we can see the stress in her eyes."

"This is so sad… why was she returned??? She doesn’t know what happened! Oh my god… this is just so sad," wrote one Insta commenter.

"I can't imagine how awful it must feel to walk in with your person then they leave you behind," wrote another user. "I hope Ginger's next person doesn't ever leave her like that again."

But why was Ginger returned to the shelter, anyway?