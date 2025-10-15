Dog is "so confused" to be back at the shelter in viral video: "She keeps looking for her owner"
Florida - This sweet rescue dog was so happy to finally find a new home three years ago, but she's recently been abandoned again. Now the poor pooch is confused – and heartbroken.
Ginger the Bull Terrier mix is loving, energetic, and playful. She is also housebroken, crate-trained, and can do some tricks!
So then why did this lovable dog end up abandoned at the animal shelter?
"She’s so confused... There’s nothing harder than seeing one of our shelter dogs brought back after years of being adopted," the Humane Society of Broward County said in an Instagram video explaining little Ginger's situation.
"5-year-old Ginger was well loved for the last three years, but sadly her owner can no longer care for her... Now, Ginger is looking for a new home that will last a lifetime."
The onscreen text adds to the heartbreak: "She's so confused and keeps looking for her owner... She's trying to keep her spirits up, but we can see the stress in her eyes."
"This is so sad… why was she returned??? She doesn’t know what happened! Oh my god… this is just so sad," wrote one Insta commenter.
"I can't imagine how awful it must feel to walk in with your person then they leave you behind," wrote another user. "I hope Ginger's next person doesn't ever leave her like that again."
But why was Ginger returned to the shelter, anyway?
Why was Ginger the dog returned to the animal shelter?
Cherie Wachter, an employee at the shelter, told Newsweek that the former owner couldn't find a place for them to live together.
There were no personal reasons as to the surrender – on the contrary, the previous owner had raved about Ginger and described her as "a great dog."
"It is never easy to see a pet returned to the shelter. When a dog like her comes back, our hearts ache – but we are also grateful she is somewhere safe and loved while she waits for her next family," said Wachter.
The employee suspects that Ginger is confused and doesn't understand why she is back at the shelter.
Nevertheless, they are trying to distract the animal as much as possible and spend a lot of time with the dog to help her adjust.
"Won’t you please come in and give Ginger a second chance at love?" the shelter asks in their post.
They wrote that the 5-year-old dog is very lovable and is looking for a new permanent family who should have chew toys and bones ready, as the pup loves to play with them.
The doggo also likes to give kisses and gets along well with children and other dogs – although she is known to bark at cats.
Ginger was given lots of love for three years, and the organization hopes she will continue to receive it in the future.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@humanebroward