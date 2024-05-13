Dog loves to swim in the river, but has a hilarious reaction to bath time!
Alberta, Canada - Whenever Captain the dog sees a river, he joyously jumps in! Bath time, however, is a different story entirely.
Is this really the same dog?!
This pup loves rivers, forgetting everything around him and splashing around like crazy whenever he encounters one.
But when it's time to get into the bathtub at home, he's a changed man.
Last month, the dog's owner posted a video to TikTok that shows the difference.
In the clip, we first see Captain in his happy place as the dog frolics in nature, enjoying the refreshing river water.
Then the video cuts to the poor dog sitting in front of the bathtub at home, evidently aware of what's in store for him.
He looks at his owner with the saddest puppy dog eyes imaginable!
The video has gone viral on TikTok, receiving more than 6.3 million views and counting!
Viral TikTok video with Captain the dog makes tears of laughter flow
"The reaction to the video has been amazing. It sounds like the video is endorsed by dogs everywhere according to the comments, as it seems as though a lot of dog owners can relate," Captain's owner Trent Jackson told Newsweek.
His four-legged friend has apparently always hated the bath, his face contorting into an expression of horror when he has to get back in the tub.
"But he's absolutely obsessed with the river, and he just loves to get sticks off the bottom. I swear, he's part beaver at times," Jackson said.
"Whenever he's in the river, he completely ignores everything else; dogs, people, food, it's all irrelevant to him."
Oh Captain my Captain isn't going down with any ships, but rather he's going up with the views! Are you giving the precious pooch a follow?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@trent.and.captain