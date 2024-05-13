Dog loves to swim in the river, but has a hilarious reaction to bath time!

Alberta, Canada - Whenever Captain the dog sees a river, he joyously jumps in! Bath time, however, is a different story entirely.

Whenever Captain the dog sees a river, he joyously jumps in! Bath time, however, is a different story entirely. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@trent.and.captain

Is this really the same dog?!

This pup loves rivers, forgetting everything around him and splashing around like crazy whenever he encounters one.

But when it's time to get into the bathtub at home, he's a changed man.

Last month, the dog's owner posted a video to TikTok that shows the difference.

In the clip, we first see Captain in his happy place as the dog frolics in nature, enjoying the refreshing river water.

Then the video cuts to the poor dog sitting in front of the bathtub at home, evidently aware of what's in store for him.

He looks at his owner with the saddest puppy dog eyes imaginable!

The video has gone viral on TikTok, receiving more than 6.3 million views and counting!