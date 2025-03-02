Dog makes an unexpected animal friend while swimming!

Surat Thani, Thailand - This could have come straight out of a dreamy Disney movie! In a viral video, an adorable dog splashes around in the water with a very special animal friend...

A video from Thailand shows a dog and an otter splashing around together in a stream. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mei_726

Piyachat Phetwong is living the dream of many: she lives with her partner and a golden retriever in a house next to a cozy stream.

But that's not all!

As if being able to swim in a more or less private body of water wasn't enough, the Thai native and her dog get to splash around with a trusting otter, who is apparently already part of the family.

In a video that has been viewed millions of times on TikTok, the cute goldie can be seen paddling around in the murky waters while the otter playfully dives around him again and again and nudges him affectionately.

Piyachat says the dog treats the otter like a "brother" in the clip, which apparently originates from the Thai province of Surat Thani.