Dog makes an unexpected animal friend while swimming!
Surat Thani, Thailand - This could have come straight out of a dreamy Disney movie! In a viral video, an adorable dog splashes around in the water with a very special animal friend...
Piyachat Phetwong is living the dream of many: she lives with her partner and a golden retriever in a house next to a cozy stream.
But that's not all!
As if being able to swim in a more or less private body of water wasn't enough, the Thai native and her dog get to splash around with a trusting otter, who is apparently already part of the family.
In a video that has been viewed millions of times on TikTok, the cute goldie can be seen paddling around in the murky waters while the otter playfully dives around him again and again and nudges him affectionately.
Piyachat says the dog treats the otter like a "brother" in the clip, which apparently originates from the Thai province of Surat Thani.
Golden retriever becomes BFFs with a local otter!
It's not known exactly how the otter and Piyachat came together, but the other videos on the TikToker's profile reveal that the tame wild animal lives with her and is even allowed to sleep in her bed!
So it's no wonder that the otter is so trusting and has also formed a special bond with the family dog.
It's also no secret that golden retrievers have a friendly, open nature towards all living creatures.
Viewers are completely delighted by this animal friendship and enjoyed the short clip, with one writing in the comments, "so innocent no worries in the world."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mei_726