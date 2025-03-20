Dog meets a parrot for the first time, and his intense reaction is going viral
Washington DC - There's a first time for everything, and sometimes it's not a very pleasant experience, as Butters the dog learned recently.
Butters, who lives with Jessica Arriaga in DC, met a parrot for the first time in his young life, and... let's just say that he's not a "bird guy."
His owner Jessica obviously had an inkling that this meeting in a pet supply store might be something special and captured it on camera.
In the video, you can see the pup staring wide-eyed in one direction while being held in someone's arms.
They urge him to look at the vibrant Macaw and say "hi," asking him what he thinks of it.
A mixture of fear, perplexity, and confusion is written on the dog's face as he keeps his eyes on the large colorful bird resting on a metal hoop across from him.
Butters the dog has bird-induced existential crisis in viral clip
The four-legged friend then casts a panicked glance at his owner, almost as if to say: "Mom, what kind of weird dog is that?" or "Mom, can we please get out of here right now?"
The clip, which went viral on TikTok, caused a lot of amusement from users.
Owner Jessica aptly summarizes that her pet "was not a fan of the giant bird."
And can you even blame him? What would you do if you saw a bird as big as your whole body?!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessicaarriaga94