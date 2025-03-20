Dog meets a parrot for the first time, and his intense reaction is going viral

There's a first time for everything, and sometimes it's not a very pleasant experience, as this dog learned recently. Let's just say that he's not a "bird guy."

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

There's a first time for everything, and sometimes it's not a very pleasant experience, as Butters the dog learned recently.

Butters, who lives with Jessica Arriaga in DC, met a parrot for the first time in his young life, and... let's just say that he's not a "bird guy."

His owner Jessica obviously had an inkling that this meeting in a pet supply store might be something special and captured it on camera.

In the video, you can see the pup staring wide-eyed in one direction while being held in someone's arms.

They urge him to look at the vibrant Macaw and say "hi," asking him what he thinks of it.

A mixture of fear, perplexity, and confusion is written on the dog's face as he keeps his eyes on the large colorful bird resting on a metal hoop across from him.

Butters the dog has bird-induced existential crisis in viral clip

The four-legged friend then casts a panicked glance at his owner, almost as if to say: "Mom, what kind of weird dog is that?" or "Mom, can we please get out of here right now?"

The clip, which went viral on TikTok, caused a lot of amusement from users.

The little doggo was visibly shocked by his feathered counterpart.
The little doggo was visibly shocked by his feathered counterpart.

Owner Jessica aptly summarizes that her pet "was not a fan of the giant bird."

And can you even blame him? What would you do if you saw a bird as big as your whole body?!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessicaarriaga94

