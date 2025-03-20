Dog meets a parrot for the first time, and his intense reaction is going viral

Washington DC - There's a first time for everything, and sometimes it's not a very pleasant experience, as Butters the dog learned recently.

Butters, who lives with Jessica Arriaga in DC, met a parrot for the first time in his young life, and... let's just say that he's not a "bird guy."

His owner Jessica obviously had an inkling that this meeting in a pet supply store might be something special and captured it on camera.

In the video, you can see the pup staring wide-eyed in one direction while being held in someone's arms.

They urge him to look at the vibrant Macaw and say "hi," asking him what he thinks of it.

A mixture of fear, perplexity, and confusion is written on the dog's face as he keeps his eyes on the large colorful bird resting on a metal hoop across from him.