Dog meets baby, and his sassy reaction has his owners in stitches!

When Golden Retrievers and their owners' newborn babies meet, you might think that sugar-sweet moments are inevitable. But Drake the cheeky dog sees things differently!

Golden Retriever Drake is not thrilled about the arrival of his human baby brother, Ivan. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@drakethepupstar

A few days ago, pet owner Madison Leigh Provorov uploaded a video to Instagram showing the first underwhelming encounter between her son Ivan (named after his father) and the Golden Retriever.

Although Drake euphorically greets his mom in the clip when she arrives home after giving birth, his other owner Ivan Provorov then holds the new arrival in his baby carrier out to him.

The dog promptly flees for his life.

He obviously doesn't want to have any further contact with the baby!

"NOT the reaction I was hoping for but understandable because Drake has been the center of attention for the last 4.5 years," the new mom writes alongside the clip.

"I know they say dogs can tell you’re pregnant.. but I really don’t think Drake knew. So this was probably a complete shock to him lol."

Madison has since posted another update, however, which makes the Golden Retriever look even worse with onscreen text reading, "how Drake feels about his little brother..."