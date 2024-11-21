Dog misbehaves until owner pulls out the big guns: "I'm gonna tell Grandma!"

Cape Cod, Massachusetts - When Benny the dog doesn't want to stop annoying his owner, she has a brilliant idea and name-drops a very specific person... when the four-legged friend hears this, it's game over!

When Benny the dog doesn't want to stop annoying his owner, she has a brilliant idea and name-drops a very specific person. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bennythegoldennn

In a viral clip, the golden retriever is seen repeatedly nibbling at his owner.

"I'm gonna tell Grandma," the dog's owner threatens, and then jokingly calls out, "Grandma, is that you?"

These few words are enough to make the pup freeze. Panicked, the pooch looks towards the door, where he awaits his grandmother – and a telling-off!

When he doesn't see his grandma, he continues his cheeky attack.

But his owner doesn't let up and says, "Did you just hear her? Grandma? You're going to discipline Benny?" she lies.

As if Benny understands his owner's words, he actually lets go of her!

She's gonna get you in trouble," his owner taunts.

But the dog refuses to be fooled any further. After all, his grandmother hasn't turned up yet. Without further ado, he bites into his owner's slipper.